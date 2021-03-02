SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Alyssa Andrews Colgan 16 379 23.7
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 10 203 20.3
Alden Yergey Brentsville 10 190 19.0
Mary Pennefather Seton 12 203 16.9
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 11 176 16.0
Elena Bertrand Patriot 15 227 15.1
Caitlin Blackman Patriot 15 224 14.9
Kennedy Fuller Colgan 16 221 13.8
Janiah Jones Forest Park 13 172 13.2
Sofia Lahlou Freedom 12 143 11.9
Angel Jones Forest Park 13 144 11.1
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 16 176 11.0
Reese Burch Battlefield 11 118 10.7
Faithia Akinyemi Freedom 11 114 10.4
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Mary Pennefather Seton 12 43 3.6
Alden Yergey Brentsville 10 30 3.0
Caitlin Blackman Patriot 15 35 2.3
Lily Vander Woude Seton 12 25 2.1
Anna Tekampe Battlefield 11 22 2.0
Elena Bertand Patriot 15 30 2.0
Alex Harju Osbourn Park 16 28 1.8
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 16 28 1.8
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 13 21 1.6
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 10 15 1.5
