FINAL 2021-22 SCORING LEADERS
(stats based on submissions from the schools)
Name School Games Points Average
Alden Yergey Brentsville 22 554 25.2
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 26 603 23.2
Angel Jones Forest Park 22 441 20.0
Kenneah DeGuzman Freedom-WB 17 337 19.8
Maddie McKenzie Gainesville 21 344 16.4
Sofia Ofosu John Paul the Great 20 328 16.4
Mary Pennefather Seton 19 277 14.6
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 18 250 13.9
Ella Negron Patriot 24 325 13.5
Peyton Ray Colgan 17 219 12.9
Alana Powell Osbourn Park 28 335 12.1
Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park 28 335 12.0
Reina Washington Woodbridge 26 310 11.9
Najah Perryman Colgan 21 246 11.7
Trinity Galindo Forest Park 21 235 11.2
Fantasia Payne Osbourn 18 199 11.1
Sophia Miller Battlefield 10 109 10.9
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 22 237 10.8
Reese Burch Battlefield 17 180 10.6
Addisyn Banks Patriot 24 247 10.3
Amanie Bonchu-Stokes Unity Reed 18 184 10.2
FINAL 2021-22 3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 26 72 2.8
Alden Yergey Brentsville 22 60 2.7
Peyton Ray Colgan 17 43 2.5
Kenneah DeGuzman Freedom-WB 17 43 2.5
Mary Pennefather Seton 19 47 2.5
Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park 28 66 2.4
Reina Washington Woodbridge 26 55 2.1
Maddie McKenzie Gainesville 21 43 2.1
Angel Jones Forest Park 22 41 1.9
Trinity Galindo Forest Park 21 39 1.9
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 22 40 1.8
Lily Vander Woude Seton 15 25 1.7
Theresa Lalli Seton 18 30 1.7
Macie Mayes Brentsville 21 35 1.7
Fantasia Payne Osbourn 18 29 1.6
Ana Umana Unity Reed 20 27 1.4
Delaney Gilliam Gainesville 22 27 1.2
Jackie Hugo Seton 13 15 1.2
Norah Burgess Seton 20 22 1.1
Najah Perryman Colgan 21 21 1.0
Sydnee Smith Patriot 23 23 1.0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.