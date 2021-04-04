Here are the final Virginia High School League football power ratings this season.
The top four teams from each region advance to the playoffs.
Gar-Field and Massaponax tied for first in Class 6 Region B with the same number of points. But Gar-Field won the tiebreaker based on strength of schedule.
The VHSL said Sunday it will release the pairings, date, time, and location for region semifinals Monday at 10 a.m.
As it stands, Patriot goes to Gar-Field and Battlefield to Massaponax, while Brentsville travels to Goochland.
CLASS 6 REGION B
Team Record Points
Gar-Field 6-0 31.00
Massaponax 31.00
Battlefield 5-1 28.16
Patriot 4-1 26.60
Riverbend 4-2 26.20
Potomac 4-2 26.16
Hylton 4-2 26.00
Colonial Forge 4-2 26.00
Freedom-Woodbridge 3-3 23.83
Forest Park 3-3 23.66
Osbourn 3-2 23.20
Unity Reed 1-4 19.60
Woodbridge 1-5 19.33
Colan 0-6 17.50
Osbourn Park 0-6 17.16
CLASS 3 REGION B
Team Record Points
Goochland 5-0 26.80
Independence 3-1 23.25
Skyline 5-1 22.00
Brentsville 5-1 21.83
Lightridge 4-2 21.50
George Mason 4-2 20.83
James Monroe 2-4 17.83
William Monroe 2-2 17.50
Central-Woodstock 1-3 15.00
Warren County 1-5 13.83
Manassas Park 1-5 13.16
