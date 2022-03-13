When former Woodbridge football and basketball player Lee Thompson went to East Carolina University to play football in the fall of 1995, he could not have envisioned what would happen to him soon thereafter.

Thompson said he doesn’t know exactly how it happened, but he contracted spinal meningitis early in his tenure at ECU, was in a coma for about a week, and when he came out of the coma, he discovered he was in the hospital and his body was not healing very quickly.

Hoops Fest 25 HOOPS FEST 25 WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, Gar-Field High School

TIME: Event starts at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All spectators must enter through Door 8, which is on the football field side of the school.

TICKETS: $10 and can be purchased at Gar-Field High School’s athletic website at https://bit.ly/3vg3kxd

TO BENEFIT: All proceeds will go to the Ryland Strong Foundation

All proceeds will go to the Ryland Strong Foundation NO BAG POLICY: Per Prince William County School rules, there is a no bag policy for all spectators, including backpacks, purses, fanny packs, etc. Clear bags are allowed for use as a diaper or medical bag and are subject to search.

“Fortunately, somewhere during that time, I was transferred from Greenville Memorial Hospital, to a great team of doctors at Inova Fairfax Hospital,” Thompson recalled. “The doctors said we could wait and see [how the illness progressed], but there was risk for further complications, or amputate my legs and begin [to accelerate] the healing process.”

Thompson said after much prayer, his family decided to have his legs amputated. Initially, Thompson still held out hope of playing football again, but eventually realized the odds were against it.

He took the rest of that year off from school, then decided to transfer to James Madison University to be closer to his family, whose finances were strained due to the medical bills incurred, the expenses of traveling to and from hospitals, and the cost of prosthetic limbs.

“That was an important decision as I had to make an adjustment to a new way of life,” Thompson said.

One thing that aided the family was that Thompson was the recipient of the $4,000 proceeds from the very first Hoops Fest. Thompson recalled his emotions during that event.

“It was mind-blowing, not just because of the money raised, but because of the community support that was very evident,” Thompson said. “The support of everyone at Woodbridge High School was unbelievable."

Hoops 25 slam-dunk judges All four judges are former Hoops Fest charity recipients or related to a former Hoops Fest charity recipient: Lee Thompson Jr. Joel Himan Isla Lucks xx representing Trevor Blake, who died in August, 2013 from cancer

Thompson said adjusting to a new way of life was difficult, but the support of his family has been invaluable along the way. He met his wife Erika during his senior year at JMU. His father Cyrus, who still lives in Woodbridge, and his mother Cassandra, who passed away in 2015, also gave him support, along with his older sister Crystal, his younger sister Sharron Payton, and his brother Shawn.

Thompson, who lives in Olney, MD with Erika and his three sons, including his eldest, Carter, 16, who plays soccer at Good Counsel HS in Olney, and younger sons Samuel and Charles, was able to leverage his degree in finance from JMU into a successful career as director of strategic sourcing for the United States Department of Homeland Security. Thompson, who has been with the department for 14 years, said his position helps negotiate government contracts.

Thompson and his doctor have reflected a bit on his medical journey since the first Hoops Fest.

“My doctor reminded me that I have now had the prosthetics for longer than I had my legs,” Thompson said. “I know as I get older my body will break down and it will require more of an adjustment, but I am enjoying my life.”

Thompson said he is honored to be asked to serve as a judge for the slam dunk contest at the final Hoops Fest. He said he knows his father and immediate family will be there and he is hoping his sisters will be able to attend as well.

“I’ve wanted to go every to Hoops Fest year, but traffic is so bad, along with family and work obligations, I haven’t been able to before,” Thompson said. “My sons are really looking forward to seeing the slam dunk contest.”

While some people might have become depressed or despondent after enduring hardships, Thompson said he has used his experiences as a lesson for his sons.

“This shows them you don’t know what will happen in life,” Thompson said. “So I tell them it’s important for you to get a good education and have a backup plan, even though they are good at sports. Fortunately, they are very good in school, and my wife taught first grade for 13 years, so she’s great about helping them at home, too.”