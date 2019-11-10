Freedom, Brentsville and Patriot host, while Hylton, Gar-Field and Stonewall Jackson will travel Friday when the first-round of the VHSL high school football playoffs begin.
All seedings based on power point ratings.
First-round winners advance to regional semifinals the weekend of Nov. 22-23. Regional finals are Nov. 29-30
CLASS 6
Region A (home team is first, away second)
1 - Oscar Smith (9-1) vs. 8 - Western Branch (4-6)
2 - Ocean Lakes (7-3) 7 vs. Cosby (5-5)
3 - Thomas Dale (7-3) vs. 6 - Grassfield (5-5)
4 - Landstown (7-3) vs. 5 - Franklin County (6-4)
Region B
No. 8 John Champe (6-4) at No. 1 Freedom (10-0)
No. 7 Hylton (5-5) at No. 2 Patriot (9-1)
No. 6 Gar-Field (7-3) at No. 3 Colonial Forge (8-2)
No. 5 Stonewall Jackson (8-2 at No. 4 Massaponax (8-2)
Region C (home team is first, away second)
1 - South County (10-0) vs. 8 - Falls Church (6-4)
2 - Mount Vernon (9-1) vs. 7 - Justice (6-4)
3 - Lake Braddock (8-2) vs. 6 - James Robinson (5-5)
4 - West Springfield (6-4) vs. 5 - T.C. Williams (7-3)
Region D (home team is first, away second)
1 - Westfield (10-0) vs. 8 - Wakefield (5-5)
2 - James Madison (7-3) vs. 7 - Centreville (4-6)
3 - Yorktown (9-1) vs. 6 - George Marshall (6-4)
4 - Chantilly (8-2) vs. 5 - South Lakes (6-4)
CLASS 5
Region A (home team is first, away second)
1 - Salem-VA. Beach (10-0) vs. 8 - Frank W. Cox (6-4)
2 - Maury (10-0) vs. 7 - Deep Creek (7-3)
3 - Indian River (8-2) vs.6 - Nansemond River (8-2)
4 - Princess Anne (8-2) vs. 5 - Woodside (9-1)
Region B (home team is first, away second)
1 - Highland Springs (10-0) vs. 8 - Henrico (6-4)
2 - Manchester (9-1) vs. 7 - Douglas S. Freeman (7-3)
3 - Deep Run (10-0) vs. 6 - Prince George (7-3)
4 - Varina (8-2) vs. 5 - Clover Hill (8-2)
Region C (home team is first, away second)
1 - Stone Bridge (9-1) vs. winner of 4 vs. 5
2 - Woodgrove (6-4) vs. winner of 3 vs. 6
3 - Briar Woods (5-5) vs. 6 - Robert E. Lee (1-9) vs.
4 - Riverside (6-4) vs. 5 - Potomac Falls (4-6)
Region D (home team is first, away second)
1 - Mountain View (8-2) vs. 8 - Stafford (2-8)
2 - North Stafford (6-4) vs. 7 - Brooke Point (1-9)
3 - Patrick Henry-Roa. (6-4) vs. 6 - Albemarle (3-7)
4 - Harrisonburg (5-5) vs. 5 - William Fleming (3-7)
CLASS 3
Region A (home team is first, away second)
1 - Hopewell (10-0) vs. 8 - Southampton (6-4)
2 - York (10-0) vs. 7 - Petersburg (5-5)
3 - Phoebus (9-1) vs. 6 - Tabb (5-5)
4 - Lafayette (9-1) vs. 5 - I.C. Norcom (6-4)
Region B (home team is first, away second)
1 - Goochland (9-1) vs. 8 - Warren County (2-8)
2 - James Monroe (7-3) vs. 7 Central-Woodstock (4-6)
3 - Brentsville District (7-3) vs. 6 - George Mason (4-6)
4 - William Monroe (6-4) vs. 5 - Skyline (5-5)
Region C (home team is first, away second)
1 - Heritage-Lynchburg (9-1) vs. 8 - Western Albemarle (4-6)
2 - Spotswood (10-0) vs. 7 - Fluvanna County (5-5)
3 - Rockbridge County (8-2) vs. 6 - Brookville (4-6)
4 - Liberty Christian (7-3) vs. 5 - Turner Ashby (6-4)
Region D (home team is first, away second)
1 - Lord Botetourt (10-0) vs. 8 - William Byrd (3-7)
2 - Northside (7-3) vs. 7 - Abingdon (5-5)
3 - Magna Vista (7-3) vs. 6 - Bassett (6-4)
4 - Hidden Valley (6-4) vs. 5 - Christiansburg (5-5)
