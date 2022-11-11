The high school football playoffs began Thursday.
Below are the local first-round matchups and results
Class 6 Region B
Freedom 77, Gar-Field 26
Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13
Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20
No. 5 Forest Park (6-4) at No. 4 John Champe (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3 Region B
Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13
Caroline 16, Armstrong 8, OT
Goochland 35, Skyline 22
Warren County 21, Culpeper 13
Here are the other brackets:
REGION 6A
Manchester 56, Cosby 15
Oscar Smith 56, Kellam 7
Thomas Dale 42, James River 12
Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2), Friday, 7 p.m.
James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 6D
Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4), Friday, 7 p.m.
Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15
Green Run 63, Hickory 14
Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8
Salem-Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9
REGION 5B
Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0
Menchville 14, Woodside 7
Byes: Maury (7-1), Nansemond River
REGION 5C
Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10
Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25
Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0
Lloyd Bird 23, Hermitage 15
REGION 5D
Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24
Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14
William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods (7–3) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 4A
Churchland 49, Heritage-Newport News 20
King’s Fork High School 24, Deep Creek 14
Warhill 40, Grafton 7
Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1), Saturday, noon
REGION 4B
Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7
Hanover 35, Eastern View 31
King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6
Varina 35, Matoaca 0
REGION 4C
Kettle Run 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13
Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23
Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0), Saturday, 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
Amherst County 40, Orange County 14
Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13
Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0
Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3A
Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20
Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12
Norcom 27, Southampton 14
Phoebus 64, York 7
REGION 3C
Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2), Thursday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0
Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14
Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3), Saturday, 3 p.m.
REGION 2A
Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13
King William 49, Bruton 7
Poquoson 35, Nandua 0
TJHS 33, Amelia County 15
REGION 2B
Luray 52, Madison County 38
Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0
Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14
Woodstock Central 17, Buckingham County 12
REGION 2C
Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12
Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14
Martinsville 42, Dan River 39
Radford 48, Gretna 26
REGION 2D
Graham 41, Central-Wise 13
Tazewell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1A
Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6
K&Q Central 50, Northampton 2
Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7
Westmoreland County 14, West Point 6
REGION 1B
Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)
Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36
Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2
REGION 1C
Galax 49, Bath County 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 22
Grayson County 35, Giles 7
Narrows 34, Covington 18
REGION 1D
Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4), Friday, 7 p.m.
Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.