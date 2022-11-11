football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

The high school football playoffs began Thursday.

Below are the local first-round matchups and results

Class 6 Region B

Freedom 77, Gar-Field 26

Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13

Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20

No. 5 Forest Park (6-4) at No. 4 John Champe (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 3 Region B

Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13

Caroline 16, Armstrong 8, OT

Goochland 35, Skyline 22

Warren County 21, Culpeper 13

Here are the other brackets:

REGION 6A

Manchester 56, Cosby 15

Oscar Smith 56, Kellam 7

Thomas Dale 42, James River 12

Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14

REGION 6C

Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6D

Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4), Friday, 7 p.m.

Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15

Green Run 63, Hickory 14

Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8

Salem-Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9

REGION 5B

Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0

Menchville 14, Woodside 7

Byes: Maury (7-1), Nansemond River

REGION 5C

Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10

Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25

Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0

Lloyd Bird 23, Hermitage 15

REGION 5D

Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24

Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14

William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Briar Woods (7–3) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 4A

Churchland 49, Heritage-Newport News 20

King’s Fork High School 24, Deep Creek 14

Warhill 40, Grafton 7

Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1), Saturday, noon

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7

Hanover 35, Eastern View 31

King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6

Varina 35, Matoaca 0

REGION 4C

Kettle Run 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13

Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23

Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0), Saturday, 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

Amherst County 40, Orange County 14

Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13

Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0

Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 3A

Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20

Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12

Norcom 27, Southampton 14

Phoebus 64, York 7

REGION 3C

Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0

Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14

Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3), Saturday, 3 p.m.

REGION 2A

Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13

King William 49, Bruton 7

Poquoson 35, Nandua 0

TJHS 33, Amelia County 15

REGION 2B

Luray 52, Madison County 38

Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0

Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14

Woodstock Central 17, Buckingham County 12

REGION 2C

Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12

Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14

Martinsville 42, Dan River 39

Radford 48, Gretna 26

REGION 2D

Graham 41, Central-Wise 13

Tazewell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 1A

Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6

K&Q Central 50, Northampton 2

Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7

Westmoreland County 14, West Point 6

REGION 1B

Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)

Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36

Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2

REGION 1C

Galax 49, Bath County 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 22

Grayson County 35, Giles 7

Narrows 34, Covington 18

REGION 1D

Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4), Friday, 7 p.m.

Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.