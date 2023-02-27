Competing this past weekend at the Class 6 state track and field meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, five local competitors won state titles.
On the boys side, Torian Clark Stewart of Woodbridge won the high jump with a leap of 6-4. Ty’Heak Buie of Potomac won the triple jump with a leap of 45-04.25. Patrick Lowry of Patriot won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:17.67.
On the girls side, Viviana Rodriguez of Osbourn Park won the pole vault with a mark of 11-06.00. Finally, Colgan’s girls 4x400 meter relay won; Elizabeth Yeboah-Kodie, Kadynce Taylor, Kalyncia Taylor and Psalmn Jones, with a time of 3:56.55.
Other boys earning all-state honors were as follows: Tyrel Robinson of Gar-Field - 2nd in the 300 meter dash 34.72
Christian Barber of Potomac - 3rd in the 500 meter dash 1:06.02,
Farraj Al Amin of Freedom-Woodbridge - 4th 500 meter dash 1:06.11
Triston Crawford of Freedom WB - 5th 500 meter dash 1:06.58,
Gavin Kegler of Woodbridge - 8th 500 meter dash 1:06.90
Hayden Goodman of Woodbridge - 3rd 1600 meters 4:19.90
Hayden Hauser of Colgan - 4th 3200 meters 9:20.01
Patrick Lowry of Patriot - 5th 3200 meters 9:21.49
Dylan Zimmerman of Colgan - 8th 3200 meters 9:33.36
Marcus Acheampong of Potomac - 4th 55 hurdles 7.62
TJ Taiwo, Battlefield - 5th 55 meter hurdles 7.84
Nicholas Daly, Patriot - 6th 55 meter hurdles 7.91
Ty’Heak Buie of Potomac - 3rd Long Jump 21-10.50
Xavier Ogo of Forest Park - 4th Long Jump 21-10.25
Farraj Al Amin of Freedom WB - 5th Long Jump 21-07.25
Ronald Hewton of Potomac - 2nd Triple Jump 44-06.00
Lyndon Amoateng of Patriot - 5th Triple Jump 42-09.75
Donovan Kitchen of Battlefield - 4th Shot Put 52-10.50
Potomac Boys 4x200 meter relay - 4th 1:30.10
Patriot Boys 4x200 meter relay - 6th 1:30.67
Colgan Boys 4x800 meter relay - 2nd 8:00.82
Woodbridge Boys 4x800 meter relay- 3rd 8:01.15
Freedom WB Boys 4x400 meter relay - 3rd 3:24.39
Potomac Boys 4x400 meter relay - 7th 3:28.45.
For the girls: Kalyncia Taylor of Colgan - 4th 55 meter dash 7.22,
Sidney Nolan of Patriot - 3rd 500 meters 1:15.51
Farah Nasir of Gainesville - 4th 500 meters 1:16.73
Nyela Asterilla-Anderson of Freedom WB - 6th 500 meters 1:17.16
Rena Johnson of Patriot - 4th 1600 meters 5:00.80
Colleen Kelly of Battlefield - 8th 1600 meters 5:10.09
Caroline Tribett of Gainesville - 3rd 3200 meters 11:07.51
Rena Johnson of Battlefield - 4th 3200 meters 11:08.55
Ava Rice of Battlefield - 5th 55 meter hurdles 8.31
Elizabeth Yeboah-Kodie of Colgan - 6th 55 meter hurdles 8.37
Joy Taiwo of Battlefield - 7th 55 meter hurdles 8.38
Jada Hatcher of Freedom WB - 8.78
Lena Gooden of Osbourn Park - 4th Long Jump 18-05.5
Kadynce Taylor of Colgan 5th Long Jump 18-00.50
Naomi Woolfork of C.D. Hylton - 7th Shot Put 36-09.00
Colgan Girls 4x200 meter relay - 3rd 1:41.84
Freedom WB Girls 4x200 meter relay - 6th 1:43.39
Freedom WB Girls 4x400 meter relay - 6th 4:08.40
Battlefield Girls 4x800 meter relay - 4th 9.33.99
The highest team finishers on the boys side was Potomac finishing 3rd with 42 points. On the girls side, Colgan finished 4th with 28 points.
