Five former Prince William County standouts are now Division III college national champions as members of the University of Lynchburg’s baseball team.
The Hornets defeated Johns Hopkins Thursday 7-6 to win the program’s first national title in baseball.
The team includes Woodbridge graduate Eric Hiett, Patriot graduate Bryce Demory, Osbourn graduate Cam Lane, Hylton graduate Ethan Marotske and Forest Park graduate Sean Pokorak.
Lynchburg finished with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record 48 wins. In 12 NCAA Tournament games, the Hornets went 10-2 and outscored their opponents 80-57. The Hornets are also the first ODAC team to win a national baseball title.
On Thursday, Pokorok was the designated hitter. He scored one run and walked twice. Hiett went 1 for 3 with one run scored and one walk.
