Five Prince William eighth-graders commit to play baseball at Virginia Tech

These days, it’s typical to see eighth-graders commit to Division I baseball programs. As of Jan. 30, 28 members of the class of 2027 across the country had already made non-binding, verbal agreements to attend their chosen college.
What is unusual – if not unprecedented – is five 14-year-olds from the same travel team committing to the same college.
But that’s exactly what happened over two months in the fall when Prince William County residents Chase Colangelo, Teagan Leach, Yogi Colangelo, Gavin Knox and Nico Moritz-Toledo took this trend to a new level by choosing Virginia Tech before even entering high school.
They did so for many of the same reasons: Academics, coaching staff, facilities, track record, conference membership, player development, style of baseball and in-state location. The fact they are all good friends and play together for the Stars’ travel team only cemented their decision to attend the same place. The Stars practice in Prince William County and feature players from Northern Virginia.
But as each one concluded Virginia Tech was their “dream school,” two central questions remained: Why the rush? And how early is too early?
The five cannot sign letters of intent until November of their senior year at the earliest. In the meantime, a school can back out of the commitment anytime for any reason. A new coaching staff, for example, can choose to bring in different players. A coach could also withdraw an offer because the player has injury concerns or fails to develop.
A player can also back out at any time as well, but could face limited scholarship offers from other colleges because those schools will pursue other players instead of continuing to recruit committed players.
As they weighed the pros and cons about whether to decide so soon, all five said they understood the risks. Still, one reason more than any other drove their thought process: Why wait if they are ready now? From their standpoint, this was about ability, not age, even if they will not play for these programs for another five years at the earliest. They remain confident they will attend Virginia Tech.
“If you know the school you want to go to, it doesn’t matter what time you commit,” Chase Colangelo said. “I don’t get caught up in committing as an eighth- or ninth-grader. I found the right school. They wouldn’t commit to us this early if they didn’t want us this early.”
HOW WE GOT HERE
A number of factors contribute to why Division I college baseball programs recruit at an earlier age. For one, they can. Baseball, football and men’s and women’s college basketball are the only Division I sports permitted to offer scholarships before an athlete’s junior year.
That could change in the future. NCAA spokesperson Meghan Durham said in an email to InsideNoVa, “the Student Athlete Experience Committee is currently reviewing recruiting rules in baseball and expects to bring a proposal to the Division I Council this spring.”
But for now, it’s permitted as college coaches try to remain competitive with their peers even while disliking what that involves.
Until about 12 years ago, high school baseball players usually committed to a college no earlier than their junior year. The process has sped up since then. In 2016, at least one eighth-grader committed to a Division I baseball team: Blaze Jordan (Mississippi State).
The local level reflects the shift. In 2011, Alec Bettinger (2013 Hylton High School graduate) committed to Virginia going into his junior year of high school. By October 2014, Tyler Solomon (2017 Battlefield graduate) committed to Vanderbilt as a sophomore. Then in November 2018, Mason Balsis (2023 Patriot graduate) committed to Virginia as a freshman. Only Balsis ended up at a different school (Longwood).
“It’s gotten faster,” said University of Virginia pitching coach Drew Dickinson. “It’s a slippery slope.”
Another reason for the early push stems from the youth baseball industry’s sudden growth. Aided by the rise of youth baseball market leader Perfect Game, colleges can see more players at nationwide showcase tournaments. This allows schools to save money on travel, time and expenses and gives players increased exposure at a young age.
The limited number of college scholarships plays a role as well.
Unlike basketball and football, where top recruits usually receive full scholarships, Division I baseball programs receive a total of 11.7 scholarships they can distribute among a maximum 27 players on their annual roster. If a school offers an athletic scholarship to a baseball player, the player must receive at least a 25% scholarship, which is unique to baseball. The only exception to the 25% rule is that a student who was previously not on scholarship can receive less than 25% in his last year of eligibility.
Colangelo said each player is receiving a scholarship. But out of fairness to each of the players, he declined to say how much scholarship money they are getting since the amounts, in general, can vary from player to player.
In addition, analytics helps predict a player’s development.
“You can project better in baseball at a young age than most other sports,” Colangelo said. “They have a skillset that is special.”
TRACKING TECH’S INTEREST
Virginia Tech’s interest in the five local players typified how recruiting unfolds at this early stage.
Kurt Elbin, the Hokies’ baseball recruiting coordinator, saw the boys in a PBR Tournament the Stars won in Georgia at the end of July. Elbin talked to the team’s coach and owner, Mike Colangelo, afterward. With his years of experience, Colangelo wanted to make sure Virginia Tech and other colleges were tracking these kids he believed were already Division I recruits.
During a weekend in September, Colangelo paid for his 14U and 15U Stars’ teams to attend a camp at Virginia Tech. No other travel teams were there. Afterward, the Virginia Tech coaches gave Colangelo a list of players they wanted to follow – among them, the five who ended up committing to the Hokies.
From that point, it was up to the boys and their parents if they wanted to talk with Virginia Tech because NCAA rules prohibit the school’s coaches from reaching out first until Sept. 1 of the athlete’s junior year.
In thinking about his son, Chase, Colangelo began the process with one question: “Is this the right thing to do?”
Virginia Tech helped by making it clear to all five from the start that there was no rush to make a decision. If they waited, the Hokies’ coaches would not pressure any of them.
“That’s not normal,” said Colangelo, a former baseball standout at Hylton High School and George Mason University who played for three different teams in the majors. “Typically colleges put you on a timetable.”
To get a feel for where Chase stood, Colangelo asked him about Virginia Tech. Chase said that’s where wanted to go. Chase’s uncle, Sal, played football and baseball at Virginia Tech, and Sal’s daughter attends the Blacksburg school now.
As Colgan High School’s head baseball coach, Colangelo already had a strong relationship with the Hokies. Four of his players are either freshmen at Virginia Tech (Ryan Kennedy and Carter Newman) or will join the program next season (Brett Renfrow and Matthew Westley).
But as a father, Colangelo needed to do his due diligence to help Chase decide the best route. To do that, Colangelo created a spreadsheet to break down what the baseball program offered.
The Hokies play in the ACC, one of the best college baseball conferences.
Virginia Tech’s staff, led by John Szefc, the 2022 ACC coach of the year, is another positive. Since his first season at the helm in 2018, Szefc has gone 130-104, highlighted by the school’s first Super Regional appearance in 2022. The Hokies finished last season 45-14 and produced the program’s highest draft pick ever in Gavin Cross (No. 9 overall). The Hokies enter this season ranked No. 15 in Baseball America’s preseason poll.
The Hokies play the way Colangelo teaches his players: Be aggressive at the plate and on the base paths and emphasize defense and pitching.
Colangelo also asked pro scouts he knew for their opinion of Virginia Tech. All spoke highly of the program.
“It checked the boxes,” Colangelo said.
Chase first spoke to Elbin and then with Szefc via Zoom. During that conversation, Szefc offered a scholarship. On Oct. 25, Chase committed to the Hokies.
The other four players did their due diligence as well.
They relied on Colangelo for their input. Gavin Knox said the recruiting experience of his older brother, Connor, influenced him. Connor, a 2023 Colgan graduate, did not commit to a college (George Mason) until the summer before his senior season after COVID kept colleges from recruiting the previous year. To avoid any undue pressure, Gavin wanted to make his decision sooner.
Nico Moritz-Toledo, who said it was a nerve-wracking experience, was the last of the five to commit, doing so Dec. 26. All five are good students who carry a combined 3.7 grade point average.
Overall, Colangelo emphasized to the families the need to ask questions and treat the meetings as they were interviewing the coaches for a job.
Olivia Brennan, Teagan Leach’s mother, was fine with her son’s early decision. They visited about 17 colleges, but Virginia Tech was one place that excited Teagan the most. The clincher? It was the only school he bought a sweatshirt and a hat from. Teagan committed Nov. 9.
“Coach Mike did his homework on the program, interviewed them, watched their practices, talked to their coaches and gave it his blessing as well,” Brennan said. “That is huge in my book as I know he would not steer Teagan in a direction that was not a right fit. We trust his judgment 100 percent.”
ONE AND THE SAME
When the five start debating each other on any subject, it’s never a dull moment. Or a silent one.
Who’s the best ping-pong player? Is Derek Jeter overrated? The arguing can last for hours.
The back-and-forth ribbing comes naturally given their bond. Chase, Teagan, Nico and Yogi live in Haymarket, while Gavin lives in Manassas. The first four live in Battlefield High School’s zone, while Gavin is slated to attend Colgan.
Gavin, Nico and Chase have played together for Colangelo since they were 7. Yogi, who is Chase’s cousin, joined the Stars for the 9-and-under age group. Teagan joined later after he and his mom moved from Florida in January 2021. The team has gone 279-18-2 since their 8U year.
Colangelo and Teagan initially crossed paths at a 10U travel-team tournament when they faced each other. Teagan impressed Colangelo with his play. With Colangelo’s team moving on to the World Series, he asked Teagan to join them.
Believing he could benefit from Colangelo’s coaching and the Stars’ talented team, Teagan and Olivia came to Virginia and lived with Colangelo and his family in Haymarket for three months before finding their own place.
“These boys are his family,” Olivia said.
Colangelo compares Teagan, who is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, to Gar-Field graduate and former major leaguer Jeff Baker in terms of size, power and reserved personality.
Gavin, the only one of the five to receive offers from schools other than Virginia Tech (University of Virginia and George Mason), throws between 85 and 88 mph already as a right-hander. A shortstop, Chase controls the infield with an experienced eye. Nico combines speed and power. So does Yogi, along with versatility.
But for all their success so far, there’s no room for complacency.
“It’s an awesome feat,” Mike Colangelo said. “But that doesn’t mean you stop working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.