Tyler Negron hoped to make his college decision before the high school football season started. But the Patriot senior lineman has decided to hold off after attracting interest from bigger programs, including Rutgers and Virginia.
Negron has 19 offers, starting with Kent State, the first school to offer on March 10. Colleges like him both an offensive and defensive lineman as well as a tight end.
He’s played all three at Patriot. A three-year starter, Negron is by far Patriot’s most experience lineman. He and center Justin Peterson are the only returning starters upfront on offense. After moving between tight end and tackle last season depending on need and matchups, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Negron will start at left tackle following the graduation of all-state selection Jakai Moore (South Carolina signee).
Negron’s size, versatility and academic standing make him an attractive candidate for recruiters.
Prior to being named Patriot’s head coach in December , Sean Finnerty, a former college offensive lineman at Division II Clarion, coached three Division I linemen at Liberty, R.J Proctor, now at Oklahoma, Julian Sams at Kent State and former Virginia Tech standout Wyatt Teller now with the Buffalo Bills. Finnerty said Negron ranks right with them.
“He’s right up there,” Finnerty said. “He has an explosive factor you don’t see in offensive linemen. He moves his hips, engages and uses all his strength.”
With a 3.6 grade point average and 1,200 on his SATs, Negron has received offers from four Ivy League schools (Harvard, Yale, Penn and Princeton). Negron gets his size from both his parents. His father Julio stands 6-2 and played football at the Air Force Academy. His mother Erica is 6-1 and played basketball at Air Force.
A NEW STARTER
A year ago, Cody Rogers planned on playing football at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Maryland after his father was transferred to the area.
But then his father was transferred back and Rogers found himself with Patriot right after practice began. Rogers backed up Chris Sonnenberg for two years and started when Sonnenberg was injured. With Sonnenberg graduated, Rogers steps in as the starter where he is adjusting to a new system. Finnerty likes to run a gap scheme with multiple reads in the backfield.
“He has all the tools,” Finnerty said. “Size, strength, speed.”
The 6-foot, 195-pound Rogers picked up an offer from William & Mary last April.
