Even though it is without a football program this season, Manassas Park High School has seen some encouraging signs for the future.

Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said Wednesday between 12 and 15 kids have attended workouts four days a week under the supervision of assistant coaches Herman Carter and Kyle Meyer.

In addition, Manassas Park Middle School had around 35 kids come out for the football team.

In the meantime, the search process for a new coach is officially underway after Randy Starks informed Manassas Park Aug. 7 he was stepping down.

Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team.

Manassas Park posted its head coaching vacancy Aug. 30. Forgas said he has received at least five applications.

While there is no definite timeline to hire a new coach, Forgas said he plans to start the process of “doing the initial review of applicants hopefully within the week or two.”

Manassas Park announced August 8 it was cancelling its 2022 football season due to low numbers.

Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season Dan Forgas called it a tough message to send. But he had no other choice.

THORNTON HONORED

Osbourn graduate Kris Thornton was named the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week. The James Madison University wide receiver recorded 11 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the Dukes' 44-7 season-opening win over Middle Tennessee.

Thornton, a preseason all-Sun Belt Conference choice, helped the Dukes take a 35-0 lead in the third quarter after catching three straight touchdown passes from quarterback Todd Centeio.

This is Thornton’s second accolade from the DC Touchdown Club. He was also recognized on Nov. 9, 2021 after his JMU-record four touchdown performance.

VHSL POWER POINTS

The Virginia High School League will release its first football power points of the season Monday, Oct. 3 as long as no games need rescheduling from the weekend due to bad weather.

Power points determine playoff positioning.