On the day of the Class 6 state swim championships, Ron Spink dropped his daughter Camille off at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center in Stafford and then headed over to a nearby hotel to follow the meet online.
Ron was unable to watch in person since no spectators were allowed inside due to COVID-19 restrictions. So he settled on the next best thing.
Sitting in the lobby area drinking Diet Coke and munching on some candy to avoid, he said, looking like a trespasser, Ron opened his laptop and prepared to see if Camille could duplicate her feats from a year ago.
Camille didn’t disappoint. The Battlefield High School sophomore won two individual state titles and anchored another in helping Battlefield record its highest finish ever, placing second to Yorktown Feb. 25. Impressive indeed.
But as dominant as she was in the pool, Ron noticed something else about Camille that stood out: her spirit. Camille loves interacting with people as much as she loves competing, but the pandemic limited her ability to hang out with her teammates.
This night, though, she brightened up. And it was obvious from the start.
As the top seed in the 50-yard freestyle, Camille received the honor of picking the walk-up music for that event.
Harking back to her middle-school days when she first heard the song, Camille chose “Wobble” and then mimicked the title by dancing back and forth as she stepped toward the deck. The subtle gesture spoke volumes.
“It was great to see her happy again,” Ron said.
A year after arriving at states under the weather, Camille wanted to finish off her high school season on a strong note and was willing to help wherever she could. Her versatility came in handy as Battlefield head coach Jay Thorpe figured out how best to place his swimmers in order to compete for the title.
Swimmers can only participate in two individual events and four total at states, including relays. The pandemic added one other wrinkle this year: only the top four swimmers and top four relays from each of the four regions qualified for states. There was also no state time standard.
Under normal circumstances, swimmers can advance to states by meeting a state time standard or placing in the top five for an individual event or top four in relays at regionals.
With fewer spots available, Thorpe decided to move Camille out of the 200 and have her compete instead in the 50 along with the 100 so there was room to add swimmers in the 200.
Her willingness to switch without a fuss underscored why people constantly mistake the 16-year-older for someone older.
Spink refused to hang her head even after setting and then 30 minutes later losing her state record in the 100 to Yorktown’s Torri Huske. Although the two did not face each other in the 100, the state mark went to the Stanford-bound and fellow Olympic hopeful Huske because she was the lead-off swimmer in the 400-meter relay. Based on the rules, her time as the lead-off swimmer counts the same as though she competed in the 100 free herself.
“What always surprises me is her maturity,” Thorpe said. “She’s had a lot thrown at her and she’s a great competitor. She’s so gracious and humble. Those are the things I enjoy the most about her.”
For her part, Camille said she liked the longer break between her individual events.
“I felt more prepared,” Camille said. “I’m excited we performed well. I was really happy.”
Next up is the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, which will take place over two weeks in June after the pandemic cancelled the trials last year. Camille has qualified in the 50 and the 100 and is hoping to do so in the 200 as well.
Unlike years past, though, this year’s trials have two levels, Wave I, which runs June 4-7 and then Wave II June 13-20. All trial qualifiers are eligible for Wave I. But to compete for Wave II, which will determine who earns the top two spots for each event on the U.S. Swim Team, competitors must either achieve a qualifying time beforehand or must finish in the top two of their individual event in the Wave I portion of the trials.
USA Swimming, which announced the changes in January, broke the trials into two parts to limit the number of participants for safety precautions.
Although not thrilled about the extra layer, Camille said it won’t deter her as she looks to enter the realm of Olympic medalists like Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, who have already qualified for Wave II. Camille points to her photo with Dressel taken at the 2019 U.S. Open as inspiration.
“I’m disappointed, but obviously there’s more motivation to go faster and be in that higher environment,” Camille said.
In the meantime, Camille will maintain her six-day-a week, three-hour-a-day training schedule with former Olympic gold medalist Jeremy Linn at the Nation’s Capital Aquatic Club West. She has two opportunities in April to lower her times and make any additional cuts. The first is April 8-11 in Cary, N.C. The second is later that month in Richmond.
Thorpe, for one, can’t wait to see how Camille performs as she continues her rise into prominence. For the 2019-20 season, the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association awarded her five all-American honors for finishing among the top 100 swimmers in each event. More will come following this season.
“I get very excited about the things in front of her,” Thorpe said. “The sky’s the limit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.