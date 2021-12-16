Wesley Williams wanted to play for David Cutcliffe. The two connected from the start.
Cutcliffe caught Williams’ attention when he mentioned how much he liked Williams’ academic profile. Williams, who carries over a 4.0 grade point average, wanted to attend a school where he was seen both as a student and an athlete.
A Christian, Williams also liked the way Cutcliffe balanced the various faiths on the team.
So when it came time to choose a college, Williams selected Duke. And Cutcliffe was a primary reason the Battlefield senior committed to the Blue Devils June 13 over Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh among others.
But when Duke and Cutcliffe agreed to mutually part ways Nov. 28 after 14 seasons, Williams had another decision in front of him. Did he stick with Duke or consider another school?
Williams never wavered. He remained firm in his desire in his initial decision. He then made that decision official Dec. 15 when he signed with the Blue Devils.
“I was heartbroken that I’d be unable to play for him,” said Williams, who learned of Cutcliffe's departure when Duke held a Zoom meeting with all projected members of the 2022 signing class. “But Duke is still Duke. It’s still a prestigious institution. I still felt good about the program.”
With less than a month to go before the start of the early signing period, Williams could have decommitted from the Blue Devils and signed with another school.
Williams said other colleges reached out to him to gauge his interest. But in each case, he told them the same thing. He appreciated their time, but he was locked in to Duke.
Before it was announced Dec. 10, Williams heard Duke had hired Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator Mike Elko as its new head coach.
As soon as it was announced, Elko reached out to Williams and assured him he wanted him to sign with Duke. Elko also told Williams he would have recruited him anyway.
A four-year starter at defensive end, Williams totaled 105 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and one interception this season in helping the Bobcats win their first regional title since 2011 and advance to the Class 6 state semifinals. He was named the Class 6 Region B Defensive Player of the Year.
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Williams is rated the No. 16 prospect in Virginia for the class of 2022 by Rivals. He was one of Duke’s 16 early signees and the only one from Virginia.
Williams said he was Duke’s second official signee once schools could receive players' electronically submit national letter of intents starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
“It was huge that [Elko] wanted me to come there and be a part of Duke’s future,” Williams said.
