When Tatiana Perez first began tagging along at events her father Mike, a member of the Puerto Rican National, United States Army and Army European Championship teams, wrestled or coached in, she probably could not have envisioned herself eventually taking up the sport.
But in 2004, as an eighth grader as Saunders Middle School, she did exactly that—sort of on a whim as she remembers.
“I had a couple friends who were going out for the team and I sort of bet them, ‘I bet I can take you down.’ They said, ‘Why don’t you come out for the team.’”
After that, she started wrestling for Prince William Wrestling Club and eventually Hylton (2005-2007). However, she said she did not wrestle during her senior year at Hylton because of the lack of support her teammates and coach showed toward her that season.
“I try to go where the support is, and that year I just didn’t feel the support from my teammates and the coach,” Perez said. “I didn’t want to get hurt and I needed to get mat time.”
So Perez instead continued to wrestle for PWWC and the Boys and Girls’ Clubs. During that time, she became friends with current Forest Park wrestling coach Tommy Aloi, whose father, Tom, was a coach for the PWWC, a friendship that continues to this day.
Perez wrestled well enough in high school to gain a scholarship to King University, a small Christian university in Bristol, TN. She was one of four female wrestlers on the team.
“One of the [female] wrestlers on the team was from California and another was from Florida. They already had female wrestling programs in high school,” Perez said. “I was really kind of jealous.”
Perez wrestled well enough at 101 pounds (48 kg) for King to become ranked third in the nation, which gave her instant credibility with any wrestler she may have the opportunity to mentor. So, when Perez moved back home to Virginia after graduating from King, she was asked by Tom Aloi to mentor a young female wrestler named Corina Hayden, who now wrestles for Forest Park.
From there, Bruins coach Tommy Aloi (Tom’s son) asked Perez if she wanted to become a program assistant and she enthusiastically agreed.
“I was honestly ecstatic,” Perez said. “I never dreamed coaching would be possible, but I love to be around this sport and the kids. Unlike many other sports, all you need to be successful is hard work and heart. I think my history [in the sport] shows that.”
When Perez started coaching at Forest Park last year, she said she was “honestly scared to death.”
“It reminded me of when I first started wrestling,” Perez said. “It was scary to break down that way. But I used the fact I was ranked third in the nation to build credibility to the point where they trust me.”
She also lauded Aloi and the rest of the Forest Park coaches for supporting her.
“The message to the wrestlers was [I am] worthy of respect just like any other coach,” Perez said. “The other coaches have supported me 110 percent.”
Perez said she has seen the growth of the sport in terms of female participation and expects it to continue. For example, when she went to King, just five colleges had female wrestling teams. Now, there are 20.
“We had to travel a lot, even go to Canada, to get mat time. Now, it’s much easier for girls,” Perez said.
For his part, Aloi said he is focused on the growth of the sport and female wrestling programs are a part of that. Perez said for the first time ever on January 25, the Virginia High School League held the Virginia Girls Invitational at Hayfield Secondary School, a state tournament specifically for female wrestlers last month. Out of 300 registered female wrestlers in the state, Perez said, 109 registered for the tournament.
“That was exciting and a great sign,” Perez said. “I think Virginia can have [a female wrestling program] like those of other states. I’ve already had girls come up to me and say they want to wrestle and I ask them, ‘What are you doing tomorrow? Come on out.’” Perez said she and Aloi recently discussed having both a male and female wrestling program at Forest Park.
Perez also said she sees parallels between her full-time job as a manager at Kohl’s and coaching, which she said she would like to continue doing indefinitely.
“I think there is a lot of correlation,” Perez said. “I am big into positive reinforcement and having people learn from their mistakes, not criticizing people for them. It’s also important for [both wrestlers and clerks] to have confidence in themselves.”
Perez said another reason she has assimilated so well to coaching at Forest Park has been her experience when wrestling herself.
“I remember what it was like to be stereotyped, to be doubted,” Perez said. “What my experience shows is that anyone can wrestle and be good. Wrestling is a sport where the community comes together. When I wrestled, none of the male opponents would shake my hands. I sort of went into the match expecting they wouldn’t. Now, when our females wrestle males, I see them shaking hands or even giving them a hug. I think there’s a trickle down from parental and coaching attitudes to wrestlers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.