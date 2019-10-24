Forest Park baseball standout Griffin Boone returns to football as a pleasant surprise

The day of his first start as Forest Park’s varsity quarterback, Griffin Boone texted his offensive coordinator Dan Ruppert with a simple message: “I’m nervous.”
Boone’s reaction was understandable. Until this season, he had not played in a football game since youth league as a fourth grader. Instead, baseball became his primary sport as Boone developed into an all-district shortstop committed to VCU.
But Forest Park football was in a jam. Their starting quarterback Mathew Talbert was still out with an injury while his replacement Anthony Moreland was unavailable for that week’s game against Colgan. That left Boone as the only choice.
The cram sessions began. He stayed up late each night, including one time until 3 a.m., studying film. He constantly texted Ruppert during the week with questions. He even sneaked in a look at the playbook during classes.
There was a lot to learn in a short period of time for someone who never imagined being in this position. He’d only come out his senior year to play a sport he always loved one last time before going to college. That was it.
He faced a steep learning curve. The coaches eased him in with patient instruction and played him on a limited basis at special teams and wide receiver.
But he struggled in his first stint at quarterback the week before against unbeaten Freedom. On two of the four snaps he took during an eventual 49-0 loss to the Eagles, Boone threw an interception and was sacked on another play. Overwhelmed at times, Boone wore a “deer in the headlights” expression on his face, Ruppert recalled.
Was he ready for the next step? Everyone believed in him. The question was whether he believed in himself.
ALWAYS A FOOTBALL FAN
Boone appreciated football at an early age.
As a kindergartner living in Georgia, he, with his mother Monica’s help, did a 100-day project on the nearby Starr’s Mill High School football program by pasting photos of the best players to poster board. Boone wanted to chronicle Starr’s Mills’ history of success since opening in 1997. It helped that his teacher’s son was the team’s starting quarterback.
“It was a little bit obsessive, I know,” Boone said.
Boone’s father Lewis also influenced Boone’s interest in football. Lewis played fullback first at Potomac State and then at Division III McDaniel College (MD) before embarking on a career in the Army where he reached the rank of brigadier general.
Besides living in football-crazed Georgia, Boone also resided near Auburn, another football-crazed atmosphere that fueled his love of the sport.
“He liked the crowds and the camaraderie of any team sport,” Lewis Boone said. “It took a hold of him.”
When the family moved to Prince William County, Boone played in the American Pride Youth Football League as a defensive end and nose tackle, but never as a quarterback.
Boone stopped competing in football going into middle school and concentrated instead on baseball. He found baseball easier. It came naturally to him and he excelled at it. A two-time all-district selection at Forest Park, Boone hit .449 as a sophomore and .326 as a junior.
“[Baseball] took over and stuck with me over the years,” Boone said. “Up until this year.”
The timing of Boone’s decision to come out for football was in some ways surprising. This was his senior year and he had to consider the risk of injury. He’d committed to VCU for baseball July 16, the day of his visit.
Why take any unnecessary chances that might impact his college future? Boone thought long and hard about whether playing football was the right move or not.
His football friends at school encouraged him to give football a shot. Seeing his strong arm and speed, they knew he was athletic enough to help in some way.
Former football coach Daniel Bruton saw the same potential in Boone when he witnessed the then-sophomore effortlessly throwing an accurate ball one day at school. After Bruton stepped down to take the same job at Briar Woods, he made it a point to introduce Boone to Forest Park’s next head coach, John Robinette.
Robinette encouraged Boone to come out if he wanted to. That planted the seed. Boone considered playing football the following season, but decided against it since junior year was critical in the recruiting process.
Going into his senior year, though, Boone started to have a change of heart. Robinette continued to express interest. And now one of his baseball teammates, Ben Moore, wanted to come out for the football team.
A week before Forest Park’s season opener Aug. 29, Boone decided to give it a shot. His first day of practice was Aug. 26.
“To say I went into this blindly is not an understatement,” Boone said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect and I had no idea what to do.”
The announcement caught his parents off guard. While Lewis thought his son was capable of doing well in football, he remained leery about Boone starting so late in his high school career.
In an era of specialization where high school athletes focus on one sport year-round, Boone’s decision defied convention. Lewis, though, understood his son’s thinking.
“The main thing I told him was not to look back years from now and wish he had done something,” Lewis said. “He loved football.”
Boone informed VCU of his plans. He also informed Steve Denard, Forest Park’s baseball coach of his decision, as well as Kevin Sisk, his travel-team baseball coach. He received no pushback from either coach, even though it meant he was unavailable to play for the Bruins’ fall-league team and his travel team.
“I would have loved for him to be on our team, but he’s a bulldog and he loves to compete,” Sisk said. “I told him he only gets one chance in high school with his last year. I told him I respected that, but we’d miss him.”
PREPARATION
Are you serious?
Over and over, Boone heard that question from his peers about his decision to play football. To prove his commitment, he posted a picture of his Forest Park helmet to Snapchat and wore his jersey at school.
He knew the stakes and understood the quizzical looks he received from others. But curiosity got the best of him. Now he faced the next challenge. And it was a big one.
“That first day of practice, learning the playbook, it was a struggle,” Boone said. “I lost some sleep.”
Known as the “Baseball guy” by his football teammates, Boone expressed interest in playing quarterback, where Forest Park appeared thin. But the Bruins were set with Talbert as their starter and Moreland as his backup. The coaches put Boone at wide receiver and special teams and he saw his first action against Patriot, Forest Park’s fourth game of the season. Moreland took over as the starter after Talbert broke his left hand in the Patriot game.
But Boone sensed his role was about to change after Ruppert texted him over the weekend before the Colgan game, telling him to start warming up his arm. Without getting into specifics with Boone, Ruppert and Robinette were considering a switch and by Monday officially informed Boone he was the starter.
Boone helped his cause by paying attention in practice. Ruppert toned down the playbook for Boone as well. A former quarterback at Brooke Point, Ruppert coached the position in high school for 15 years. He’d seen enough over the years to know how to best equip someone like Boone.
Ruppert called the play and Boone ran it without having to read defenses and worry about making a last-second adjustment.
“He asked a lot of questions and kept asking for clips and what should he do,” Ruppert said. “For me, it was about letting him know that I had confidence in his abilities.”
Forest Park also featured an experienced offensive line, two quality running backs in Jerrod Woods and Justice San Agustin and a standout wide receiver in Areeb Rashid.
Anytime Boone felt overwhelmed, his teammates kept reminding him they had his back.
“He’s fast and mobile,” said senior left tackle Jason Klink, a three-year starter. “He can take a hit and keep going.”
All the feedback strengthened Boone’s resolve.
“I’m absolutely blessed to have the coaching staff and teammates that I do,” Boone said. “They motivate me and give me every opportunity to better myself and I give them all the credit in the world.”
To help him adjust in throwing a football, Ruppert used baseball analogies. In getting him to rotate his hips properly, Ruppert told Boone to think of turning a double play. In passing downfield to a receiver, Ruppert told Boone to view the receiver as a first baseman waiting for the throw from short.
The analogies worked as did his experience playing shortstop. The position requires players to communicate well and cover a lot of space quickly with a quick release and range of motion. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Boone checked all those boxes.
But as much as he enjoyed his time on the football field, baseball still tugged at him.
Boone was offered the chance to compete with his team at the invite-only WWBA World Championships Oct. 10-14 in Jupiter, Florida. The tournament, which brought in 92 teams from all over the United States and features numerous pro scouts, is a can’t-miss event for any elite amateur baseball player.
Boone said he “lost some sleep” over missing the tournament. But instead of showcasing his talents in Florida, he chose to remain loyal to his football teammates and fulfill his responsibility as the starting quarterback against Colgan.
“This is a brotherhood,” Boone said. “It would have been wrong for me to leave.”
GAME TIME
This wasn’t going well. On Forest Park’s first play against Colgan, Boone fumbled the ball after he missed the handoff. On the Bruins’ third possession, he fumbled again after running the wrong play. Boone did score on a 20-yard run that series, only to see it brought back after the Bruins set up in the wrong formation and were called for holding.
Ruppert reminded Boone to remain calm. So did Klink. They told him to get the ball where it needed to go and they would take care of the rest.
Emboldened, Boone returned to the huddle for Forest Park’s fifth series and on the first play promptly threw a deep ball to Rashid for the Bruins’ second touchdown in an eventual 39-6 victory. Boone said some Colgan players taunted him by telling him to stick to baseball. He responded by pointing to the scoreboard, which read Forest Park 14, Colgan 0.
He finished the game throwing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 9 passing and rushing 10 times for 42 yards.
Encouraged by what he saw, Robinette envisions using Boone more in some capacity once Talbert comes back.
“We’re going to have a two-headed monster out of the backfield,” Robinette said.
That’s one upside. And here’s another.
Talbert will start at quarterback Friday against Gar-Field if he’s cleared to play. But if not, the Bruins know who they can turn to.
“[Boone] will be ready,” Ruppert said.
