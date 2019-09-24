volleyball generic.JPG
David Fawcett

FOREST PARK 3, OSBOURN PARK 1: The Bruins (11-4) won in four sets Monday:25-23, 23-25, 25-23, and 25-21

Highlight stats include:

Courtney Gibbs, so. setter: 2 aces, 3 kills, 29 assists and 21 digs

Isabelle Bravo, so. outside hitter: 6 kills, 2 blocks and 1 dig

Alyssa Dunlap, jr. defensive specialist: 1 ace, 14 digs

Gabriella Doering, Sr. outside hitter: 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Zaire Johnson, Sr. middle blocker: 2 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

Natalia Gutierrez del ayorro, jr. libero: 1 ace, 2 assists, 20 digs

Deja Clarke, So. middle blocker: 6 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig

Ana Spasic, jr. setter/ds: 8 digs

Gabriella Grazzini, so. ds: 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs

