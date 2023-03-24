BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 7, POTOMAC 0: Nana Gyamfi and Justin Argueta scored two goals each while Fernando Reyes, Connor Messick, and Owen Ravert scored one each.
Messick and Jayden Ansah provided two assists each while Garrett Mixon and Akim Kpaka had one assist each. Goalkeepers Nico Pinell and Luis Bonilla played a half each and kept their third clean sheet of the season. The Bruins move to 3-1-0 (2-0 in conference) for the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, PATRIOT 8: For Patriot (2-2), Tyler Schmelzer, Brody McClure and Sam Fernandez each had two goals and Vincent Smith and Wyatt Holden one each.
COLONIAL FORGE 17, NORTH STAFFORD 1: For Colonial Forge, Cael Sandberg had five goals, Reef Krug three goals, Christian Stringer, Joey Scullion and Ryan Bondgren two goals each and Mike Zant, AJ Riley and Ciaran Donovan one goal each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 19, PATRIOT 15: For Patriot, junior Chloe Annibell scored her 100th career She recorded five goals and four draw controls.
Jordan Scott (12th) recorded 1 goal and 5 draw controls, Olivia Ozark (9th) recorded 5 goals and 1 assist, Faith Fernandez (9th) recorded 2 goals and 5 draw controls, Lillybeth Westbrook (12th) recorded 1 goal and 1 caused turnover, Karson Ophof (9th) recorded 1 goal and 1 caused turnover, Madison Crannell (12th) recorded 1 assist and Katie Sullivan (12th) made 8 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 10, POTOMAC 0: Nicole Cargill (2), Mattie Edozie, Lexi Roth, Korinne Potter, Elise Mcgee, Kaylie Scherer, Payton Kopaniasz, Becca Perez and Kiki Palmer all scored for Forest Park (2-0, 2-0).
Potter (three), Cargill, Edozie, Perez, Charlotte Bobeck and Kopaniasz had assists.
Palmer and Lexi Roth split time in goal for Forest Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.