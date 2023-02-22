The Forest Park High School boys basketball team displayed its usual game-plan against a familiar opponent in Wednesday's Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Balanced scoring inside and out. Team defense. Unselfish play. All played a big part in defeating visiting Freedom-Woodbridge 81-61
The only difference this time around was that the Bruins' efforts led to something they've never experienced before: a spot in a region final and the state quarterfinals. Forest Park plays at defending region champion Patriot (24-3) Friday at 7 p.m. in the region final.
"It's an exciting moment for these kids and this school," said Forest Park head coach Mak Dogbatse.
No one has been associated with the Forest Park boys basketball program longer than Dogbatse, who is in his ninth year leading a team he joined first as an assistant in 2002, two years after the school opened.
What he oversaw Tuesday continued to confirm what he believed from the start of this season: this was a special group capable of big things. Forest Park entered the game as a top seed after winning its first district regular-season title. The Bruins also won their first district tournament championship.
Freedom-Woodbridge (13-9) provided a daunting challenge. The Eagles upset Battlefield Tuesday 87-84 in triple overtime and seemed poised early on to take down the Bruins behind the backcourt tandem of Tavarres Riley and Shamar Sisco.
Freedom trailed 6-0 before going on a 10-2 run to take its first and eventually last lead of the game behind five points each from Riley and Sisco.
But Forest Park (18-8) stayed composed. The Bruins closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run and never looked back. In the second quarter, Forest Park turned up the pressure to take a 40-27 halftime lead. Freedom never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
Brandon Edozie was one of four Forest Park players to reach double figures. The sophomore big man finished with a team-high 21 points, including 10 in the first quarter.
Winston Raford added 17, Ethan Salvatierra 15 and Andrew Perry 11. Salvatierra tallied 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, all on free throws.
Riley and Sisco got their points, totaling 31 and 19. But overall, Forest Park did a good job of keeping the duo in check.
"It took a whole defensive effort to stop them, but they still fought," Dogbatse said.
Dogbatse said it helped Forest Park to prepare for Freedom since it had already played its Cardinal District rival twice, splitting with them in the regular season.
Forest Park also wanted to stay on the offensive in the second half even as it build its lead to double digits.
"We wanted to attack and not hold the ball," Dogbatse said. "They can score in bunches."
