Taking a private moment Forest Park Head Coach Mak Dogbatse sits alone outside the Forest Park locker room after his team defeated Potomac 61-58 at home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
With only seconds remaining in the Potomac and Forest Park game security was called in to defuse a situation and two fans were escorted out of the game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Trailing in the final moments of the fourth quarter Potomac's Jayden Harris (12) pushes the ball out of the backcourt in hopes of tying the game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
With only seconds remaining in the Potomac and Forest Park game Principal Richard Martinez has to temporarily halt the game and security was called in to defuse a situation on the Potomac fans side, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
With 0.3 seconds remaining in the first half Forest Park's Brandon Edozie (34) releases the second of a one and one from free throw line and would make the shot tying the game 41-41 against Potomac, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Forest Park's Brandon Edozie (34) ties the game against Potomac at the end of the first half with only 0.3 seconds left in the first half converting both free throws of a one and one as the game goes into halftime, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Potomac fans become vocal, disagreeing with the official’s call with less than a second remaining in the first half during Tuesday night's game between Potomac and Forest Park, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Making the first of two, Forest Park's Ethan Salvatierra (2) goes through his free-throw ritual to maintain his composure prior to shooting the second of two free throws against Potomac, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
With 0.3 seconds remaining in the first half Forest Park's Brandon Edozie (34) stands at the free throw line with an opportunity to tie the game. Potomac leads 41-39, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Potomac fans voice their disagreement with the foul call at the end of the first half during Tuesday night's game between Potomac and Forest Park, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Officials confer at the scorer’s table regarding a foul call with .3 seconds remaining in the first half on a Potomac player during Tuesday night's game between Potomac and Forest Park, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
A game official summons Forest Park Head Coach Mak Dogbatse to discuss the foul call which would give Forest Park's Brandon Edozie (34) the opportunity to tie the game at the end of the first half with two free throws, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
A game official explains the call to Forest Park Head Coach Mak Dogbatse (L) and Potomac Head Coach Anthony Mills (R) to discuss the foul call which would give Forest Park's Brandon Edozie (34) the opportunity to tie the game at the end of the first half with two free throws, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
A scrum for a loose rebound between Forest Park's Jaiden McLendon Parker (left), Brandon Edozie (center-right) and Potomac's Tyree Hargett (center) and Jayden Harris (12), Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography