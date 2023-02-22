BOYS
FOREST PARK 68, GAINESVILLE 63:
Forest Park staged a third-quarter comeback behind a defensive performance spear-headed by junior guard Jaiden McLendon Parker. Parker was able to help hold Gainesville's leading scorer Grant Polk to just 3 second-half points.
Forest Park's leading scorer, sophomore Brandon Edozie was held to limited minutes due to early foul trouble. However, Edozie came back in the 2nd half and contributed on both ends finishing with 7 points and 11 rebounds.
Patriot (23-3) shot 57 percent from the field, including going 8 of 17 from the 3-point line, and was 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Nate Ament led Colgan (18-8) with 15 points and Skyler Smith had 14.
POTOMAC 86, COLONIAL FORGE 59: Jayden Harris scored 30 points in the Panthers' Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win at home. Harris was 11 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. He was also 6 of 8 from the 3-point line.
Kenny DeGuzman added 16 points, TJ Bethea 12 and Peter Mitchell 10. Potomac (19-6) led 29-11 at the end of the first quarter. Potomac shot 47 percent from the field overall and went 10 of 25 from the free-throw line.
BISHOP O'CONNELL 75, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT: Marcus Hancock scored 14 points, including 12 off 3-pointers, and Nathan Senai added 11 as John Paul closes out its regular season with a 9-14 record.
GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 57, CULPEPER 44: Alden Yergey scored 27 points as the third-seeded Tigers won at second-seeded Culpeper in the Class 3 Region B semifinals. Cara Vollmer added 10 points.
With the win, the Tigers (19-5) advance to states for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Brentsville plays at Meridian Friday for the region title.
OSBOURN PARK 72, WOODBRIDGE 32: Freshman Key Rainey led the host and top-seeded Yellow Jackets (21-4) with 14 points in Tuesday's Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Freshman Samia Snead added 12 points, senior Alana Powell 11 and freshman Jayel West with 10.
Trinity Henderson led Woodbridge with 18 points.
PATRIOT 49, POTOMAC 43: Ella Negron led Patriot (17-7) with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 6B Region quarterfinal win Tuesday.
Senior Addisyn Banks added eight points and seven rebounds and senior Summer Upperman had eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
