Forest Park put together its most complete performance of the season at the most opportune time.
Playing their final home game of the regular season, the Bruins dominated Cardinal District leader Gar-Field in all three phases Friday in a 35-14 victory to hand the Red Wolves their first district loss and snap their four-game winning streak.
The victory also kept Forest Park’s playoff hopes alive. With the win, the Bruins (2-2 in the district) improve to 3-5 overall going into their bye week before closing out the regular season at 0-7 Colgan and 3-4 Hylton. The top eight teams qualify for the Class 6 Region B playoffs based on power points. Forest Park last reached the postseason in 2015.
Forest Park came into Friday in a must-win situation after losing three of its games by a total of five points, including a 7-6 loss to visiting Woodbridge Oct. 8. In those defeats, Forest Park did well in one area, but struggled in another.
But against Gar-Field (3-1, 4-3), the Bruins clicked on offense, defense and special teams while limiting the number of self-inflicted penalties.
“We’re a good team and not about to fold,” said Forest Park head coach John Robinette. “We’ve just been staying the course and trying to find a way to put it all together.”
After leading 7-0 at halftime, Forest Park took control by scoring on its first four drives of the second half. Junior quarterback Quinton Pulley led the way by running for two scores and throwing for another to help the Bruins take a commanding 28-0 lead.
Junior Jovan Cook set up the first two touchdowns on long punt returns that gave the Bruins good field position. The first, a 44-yard run, put Forest Park on the Gar-Field 16-yard line. Two plays later, Pulley connected with Chris Clarke on a 13-yard score. Clarke gathered the ball on the line of scrimmage near the Forest Park sideline and ran the rest of the way into the end zone with 8:56 left in the period.
After Forest Park’s defense forced Gar-Field to punt again, Cook returned the kick 23 yards to the Red Wolves’ 22-yard line. On the first play, Pulley zipped up the middle untouched for the touchdown. Senior Gilbert Tongrongou converted the third of his four successful extra-point attempts to make the score 21-0 with 6:09 remaining in the period.
Forest Park’s defense came up big again when it stopped the Red Wolves one-yard short of the first down on a fourth-and-two at the Bruins’ 17-yard line. Forest Park took over on downs and, aided by Daniel Peters-John’s 48-yard run, ended up at the Red Wolves’ 11-yard line. Two players later, Pulley ran the ball in from the 11.
Jack Bobeck closed out Forest Park’s scoring on a 4-yard run with 7:41 left in the fourth. Peters-John scored the Bruins' first touchdown on a 7-yard run 5:50 before halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.