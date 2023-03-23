Forest Park graduate Ali Krieger announced Thursday she will retire after the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season with her team, Gotham FC.
“I see the 2023 season as an opportunity to celebrate with our fans and my fellow players, but make no mistake – my entire focus is on winning the NWSL championship with Gotham FC,” said Krieger. “In a career filled with blessings, the NWSL title is one of the only trophies I still have yet to win."
Krieger was a soccer standout at Forest Park before graduating in 2003.
As a senior in soccer, she was the Gatorade State Girls Soccer Player of the Year after helping the Bruins to their first-ever district and region titles and first state tournament appearance. She was a three-time all-district, all-region and all-state selection.
The 38-year-old Krieger was a two-time all-American at Penn State and played on three World Cup teams, including back-to-back championship squads. She was also a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team.
She will be inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame April 23 in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.