Forest Park graduate Ali Krieger was one of 20 players chosen to represent the United States at the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament being held from Jan. 28-Feb. 9 in Texas and California.
The Americans open the tournament, which will send its top two finishers to Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 28 against Haiti. The USA will then face Panama on Friday, Jan. 31 before finishing Group A play against Costa Rica on Monday, Feb. 3.
The U.S. will attempt to qualify for a seventh consecutive Olympic Games and win the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying event for the fifth consecutive time.
Krieger was on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.
All 20 players selected were a part of the USA's January training camp in Tampa, Florida that concluded two days ago.
U.S. Women's National Team 2020 Olympic Qualifying Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 3), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 24), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 57)
DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage; 53/0), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage; 96/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 104/1), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals FC; 125/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 171/0), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride; 40/0)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 95/19), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 78/12), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 38/10), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage; 60/14), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 15/0)
FORWARDS (6): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 162/32), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 288/121), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage; 14/2), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 130/51), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 160/50), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 21/6)
