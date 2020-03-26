If the schedule held, Alyssa Tallent would have left Tuesday for Finland to begin her professional soccer career with IK Myran.
But the Forest Park High School graduate’s plans changed almost as fast as they came together courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. A week after she signed her contract, the Virginia Commonwealth University senior learned the Finnish League’s season was on hold until at least May and possibly June.
Tallent will remain home for the time being until there’s more clarity going forward. She said she had the option of still going overseas and training with IK Myran, but decided that wasn’t the best move right now, especially flying to Europe.
“I felt like I would be more comfortable staying at home,” said Tallent, a senior midfielder for the Rams. “It would have been more stressful … Of course I’m still going over to play soccer, but health is more important. You just have to be patient.”
Tallent first entertained the idea of going overseas following an open tryout in February for with the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Spirit brought Tallent in after she was not selected in the league’s draft.
The Spirit’s technical director Tom Torres suggested Tallent consider playing in Europe to gain more experience. The technical director put Tallent in touch with an agent he trusted. The agent did the rest.
The process moved quickly. A week after her discussions with Torres, Tallent’s one-year contract with IK Myran became official March 9. IK Myran was the first pro team that reached out Tallent and she jumped at the opportunity.
IK Myran needed an American player to help it move back to the first division after a season in the second division. And Tallent wanted nothing more than to continue playing soccer after a stellar career at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“I couldn’t say no,” said Tallent, who is one of two U.S. players on IK Myran’s roster along with Stone Bridge High School graduate Ashley Herndon. “To have an opportunity to play my favorite sport in another country. I couldn’t wait that out. I had to go for it.”
With her schedule changing so fast, there was much to do, including packing in preparation for a season that would last until through October.
The signing meant Tallent would miss VCU’s graduation May 8-9.
With the coronavirus halting her trip to Finland, Tallent thought she might have the chance to still walk at graduation. But that possibility ended March 19 when VCU announced its decision to cancel commencement.
In the meantime, Tallent is taking on-line classes to meet her graduation requirements and training with her old travel-team coach David Shaw.
“The opportunity is still there,” Tallent said. “Everything just has to get back to normal.”
