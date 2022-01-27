On the way back to his apartment after attending teammate Patrick Schulte’s Major League Soccer Draft Party Jan. 11, Chandler Vaughn noticed something odd on his phone.
While viewing his Instagram page, he saw followers of the Los Angeles Galaxy pop up on his screen. The same thing happened when he switched to his Twitter account.
Curious, Vaughn brought up the Galaxy’s own Twitter page for further clarity. It was there he found out why the sudden interest from fans of the MLS team. Los Angeles had drafted the Forest Park High School graduate in the third round.
“I was in complete shock,” Vaughn said.
After a stellar season at left back where he helped the Saint Louis University men’s soccer team reach the Elite Eight, Vaughn knew it was a remote possibility that an MLS team might select him during the one-day, three-round draft. In fact, the Saint Louis coaches told him one team, in particular, was looking at him.
But it was not the Galaxy, who never connected with Vaughn until after they selected him. An hour after they chose him, Vaughn heard first from Zack Murshedi, the Galaxy’s senior manager, and then head coach Greg Vanney.
Thrilled by the unexpected development, Vaughn now had to re-evaluate his next move: Stay at Saint Louis, use his final year of eligibility and graduate in December or turn pro?
At this point, Vaughn is taking a wait-and-see approach, feeling like he’s in a win-win position with either option _ finishing up his degree or turning pro _ a good one.
Vaughn is currently in Los Angeles attending the Galaxy’s first preseason camp that opened Jan. 17. At this point, Vaughn remains an amateur who is keeping on schedule academically by doing his classwork on line.
But if Los Angeles offers him a contract, then Vaughn will have the opportunity to forgo his final soccer season at Saint Louis and become a professional.
“I’m training to earn a contract,” Vaughn said. “That’s my main focus.”
Saint Louis head men’s soccer coach Kevin Kalish has helped Vaughn work through the process and figure out what’s best for him.
“Our job is to put our players in the most successful situation for them,” Kalish said. “It’s not about the program or me. Chandler has my support if he comes back or not. I think he’s the best left back in the country.”
Vaughn arrived at Saint Louis after playing his first two season at the University of Pittsburgh. Vaughn was named to the 2018 all-ACC rookie team at Pitt, but he said he felt like he needed a fresh start.
After entering his name in the transfer portal, Vaughn decided to enroll at Saint Louis based on a connection between the two schools. Pitt assistant Michael Behonick is good friends with Saint Louis assistant Kris Bertsch.
The Billikens also needed a left back. After exploring the situation more fully, it was good fit for both player and program.
“His confidence was jaded when he got here, but we built it back up and got the best version of him,” Kalish said.
Kalish said he knew what Vaughn was capable after seeing him at the U-17 National Team residency program in Florida.
“He’s very quick and athletic,” Kalish said. “He’s confident in possession. He’s a high character person with a good attitude. He checks all the boxes.”
Those characteristics appealed to the Galaxy. Vanney, a former member of the United States National Team who played left outside back as well, told Vaughn that Los Angeles liked his speed and athleticism.
This past season, Vaughn helped the Billikens to a 16-1-4 record, an undefeated regular season, Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance. He was a big part of the Billikens’ defensive effort that led the A-10 in goals against average (0.81) and shutouts (nine).
Vaughn was one of six Saint Louis players chosen during the 2022 MLS Draft, including four who went in the first round. The total was the second highest in MLS Draft history behind Akron’s seven-player total in the 2011 MLS Draft.
“I feel as if mainly it was a culture with a group of guys who have similar goals,” Vaughn said of Saint Louis. “It was easy to build trust.”
While Vaughn is enjoying his time with Los Angeles, the experience remains a whirlwind for him. When he returned to Saint Louis after Christmas break, he had only one thought in mind and it was not a possible pro soccer career.
“I came back a week before school started to get prepared for the next semester,” Vaughn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.