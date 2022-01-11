Forest Park High School graduate Chandler Vaughn was drafted by the LA Galaxy in the third round (60th overall selection) of Tuesday’s 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
A junior defender for St. Louis University, Vaughn appeared in 33 matches (31 starts) the last two seasons with the Billikens after transferring from Pitt.
"Chandler is a modern day left back who is as equally good in defending as he is attacking,” SLU head coach Kevin Kalish said. “Chandler’s speed and quickness allow him to join attacks and dominate in 1v1 defending moments. He is a consistent, steady left back with tremendous passing ability and defensive grit that is rare in today’s game."
Vaughn, who graduated from Forest Park in 2018, never played for the Bruins. Vaughn spent three semesters as a member of the U-17 Residency Program in Bradenton, Florida and also played for the D.C. United Academy. He was a two-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America Youth All-American.
He is the first graduate of a Prince William County high school selected in the MLS SuperDraft since Forest Park graduate CJ Sapong went to Sporting Kansas City with the 11th overall pick in 2011.
Overall, Vaughn is the fifth local product chosen in the MLS SuperDraft.
Vaughn played a key role in lifting St. Louis to a 16-1-4 record, an undefeated regular season, Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance in 2021. He was named to the all-Atlantic 10 tournament team.
The Billikens led the A-10 in goals against average (0.81) and shutouts (nine). Vaughn scored the golden goal in the Billikens’ win at Saint Joseph’s.
