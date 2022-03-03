The LA Galaxy II announced Thursday it had signed Forest Park graduate Chandler Vaughn.
The Galaxy II compete in the United Soccer League, which is a level down from Major League Soccer. Their first match is March 12.
Vaughn was drafted by the LA Galaxy in the third round (60th overall selection) of the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
With one year of eligibility left, the defender had the option of returning to play another season at Saint Louis University.
Vaughn appeared in 33 matches (31 starts) the last two seasons with the Billikens after transferring from Pitt.
Vaughn, who graduated from Forest Park in 2018, never played for the Bruins. Vaughn spent three semesters as a member of the U-17 Residency Program in Bradenton, Florida and also played for the D.C. United Academy. He was a two-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America Youth All-American.
As a junior, Vaughn played a key role in lifting St. Louis to a 16-1-4 record, an undefeated regular season, Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance in 2021. He was named to the all-Atlantic 10 tournament team.
The Billikens led the A-10 in goals against average (0.81) and shutouts (nine). Vaughn scored the golden goal in the Billikens’ win at Saint Joseph’s.
