Forest Park graduate Chandler Zavala is rated among the top 100 prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft by The Athletic and CBSSports.com.
The Athletic ranks Zavala No. 78. In its three-round mock draft released April 3, CBSSports.com ranks Zavala No. 81 overall and has him going to the Lions. The Detroit Free Press reported that the Lions used one of their pre-draft visits on Zavala March 14. Each NFL team gets 30 official pre-draft visits.
The three-day, seven-round NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City.
Zavala earned first-team, all-ACC honors last season at N.C. State. Starting all 12 games for the Wolfpack at left guard, Zavala recorded 31 pancake blocks and allowed only half a sack in 747 snaps.
Zavala was invited to compete in the East-West Shrine Game. He performed well at N.C. State’s Pro Day March 28. He benched press 225 pounds 30 times and also recorded a 32.5 vertical leap and a 5.01-second 40-yard dash.
Oduro transferring to Providence
Gainesville resident Josh Oduro will follow his coach Kim English from George Mason to Providence.
After the Friars hired English to take over their men’s basketball program, Oduro announced on social media March 27 that he would transfer to Providence for the 2023-24 season. Oduro will use an extra-COVID-19 year as a graduate transfer.
Providence announced English as its new coach March 23. Oduro put his name in the transfer portal two days later.
The 6-foot-9 Oduro was a two-time all-Atlantic 10 first-team selection at George Mason. This past season, he averaged 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Patriots.
