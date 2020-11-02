Forest Park High School graduate CJ Sapong is one of eight individuals who will be inducted into the 2020 James Madison University Athletics Hall of Fame class.
Sapong was the first men’s soccer player in JMU history to earn first team All-CAA honors four times. The forward capped his storied JMU career as the CAA Player of the Year and garnering All-America honors from College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer after racking up 33 points as a senior, the most in 14 years and second-most in program history to that point.
In all, Sapong tallied 37 goals and 21 assists as a Duke, putting him fifth all-time at JMU in career points at the conclusion of his four seasons and cementing his place in the record books.
After his senior season, Sapong was selected 10th overall by Sporting Kansas City in the 2011 MLS Superdraft and was named MLS Rookie of the Year later that season after tallying five goals and five assists in his inaugural professional campaign.
He remains active in Major League Soccer and has competed internationally with the United States Men’s National Team.
The other members of the 2020 class are longtime administrator and coach Casey Carter (1978-2017), wrestler Dan Corbin (1979-83), wide receiver David McLeod (1990-93) and defensive end Arthur Moats (2006-09) of football, Randy Parker (1984-88) of swimming and diving, midfielder Teresa (Rynier) Rook (2007-10) of women’s soccer, and midfielder Baillie Versfeld (2003-06) of field hockey.
The induction ceremony for the 2020 class has not been scheduled at this time. Typically, induction would occur during the fall of the class year, but logistics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the ceremony to a future date to be determined, likely not until 2021.
