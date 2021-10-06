Presented with a chance to help install a mini-pitch for an underserved community in Prince William County, CJ Sapong jumped at the opportunity. It combined three of his passions: soccer, assisting others and his hometown.

Sapong grew up in Manassas and became an all-state forward at Forest Park High School before starring at James Madison University and then going pro. The 32-year-old is in his 11th Major League Soccer season and currently plays for Nashville SC.

And while Sapong no longer lives in Prince William County, his parents still do.

It made sense then for him to use his deep local roots and his role as an executive board member of Black Players for Change to facilitate the construction of a mini-pitch at George M. Hampton Middle School in Woodbridge.

The effort is part of a partnership among Black Players for Change, Musco Lighting, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, adidas and the Black Women’s Player Collective “aimed at removing systemic barriers that keep children of color from playing [soccer],” according to a US Soccer Foundation release.

To honor each of the founding members of the Black Players for Change, the partnership plans to build 12 mini-pitches in communities across the United States by the end of 2021. The first two were completed in late 2020 at the RH Dana Middle School in Hawthorne, CA and the Clairemont Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. Costs for the mini-pitch are covered by a $100,000 grant from the partnership.

Hampton tennis court new.jpg Construction of a mini-pitch at George M. Hampton Middle School is underway.

“CJ brings the right perspective,” said U.S. Soccer Foundation President & CEO Ed Foster-Simeon. “He is a native son. He wants to create something in his hometown. That says a lot about who he is and part of the legacy he wants to build here.”

Sapong was one of more than 70 MLS players to become members of Black Players for Change when the organization launched June 19, 2020. That day is the Juneteenth holiday marking the abolition of slavery in the United States.

The group formed following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody May 25, 2020. The players-led coalition’s purpose is to create and expand opportunities for Black individuals in Major League Soccer as well as assisting local communities.

“We pledge to help bridge the racial equality gap that exists in our league by lobbying for initiatives like implicit bias training, cultural education courses, and diversification hiring practices,” the group said in a statement.

Constructing mini-pitches is one way to help spread its message.

“It develops a curriculum that is beneficial to growing the game and for the growth of people,” Sapong said.

The dimensions for Hampton’s mini-pitch are 50-feet wide by 104-feet long. It is considered a median-sized pitch.

The pitch will replace Hampton’s tennis court situated nearest the school. There were four courts total. The courts are located just off Darbydale Avenue to the left of the road leading to Hampton’s main entrance. Due to maintenance and available space in neighborhood locations, mini-pitches are made for asphalt surfaces instead of grass. A typical mini-pitch features 5 on 5 players, but that total can vary based on the age and size of the participants.

All the above-ground physical pieces are in place, including the goals.

“The whole idea is to leverage underutilized space to add value to a community,” Foster-Simeon said, a Woodbridge resident and former present of the Virginia Development Academy (formerly Prince William Soccer).

The layout of each mini-pitch will also feature signage representing the partners. In addition, the court will have images of the 12 Black Players for Change executive board members, including Sapong, as well as the eight Black Women’s Player Collective board members.

BGC Clairemont Branch 5.JPG The mini-pitch at the Clairemont Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

“We want the kids to feel like this is theirs,” said Alex Bard, the senior director for Safe Places to Play. “We want the kids who use this space to see their role models. This gives them touch points.”

Bard said he expects the court surface to be installed over the first two weeks of October. Based on Sapong’s availability, they want to hold a grand opening with him present, possibly in November.

But once the mini-pitch is done, Hampton can allow kids to play on it.

To find the right location, Sapong reached out to Jeff Broderson, VDA’s director of marketing and tournaments. Sapong did not attend Hampton, but the school fits the profile of where the partners wanted to build mini-pitches.

Sapong credited a collaborative effort in making this happen.

“There’s a lot going on and ultimately a lot of opportunities to be active and not distracted,” Sapong said.

Sapong wants to keep doing this type of outreach when his playing days are over.

“It’s humbling and fulfilling to move into this space after soccer,” Sapong said.