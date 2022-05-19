Forest Park High School graduate Guy Myers signed Wednesday with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League.
Myers was one of five players added to the Generals' roster. On Wednesday, the USFL announced team active rosters would expand by two from 38 to 40 and practice squads would increase from seven to 10 players.
A quarterback at the University of Charleston (WV), Myers announced Jan. 3 he had declared for the NFL Draft as an underclassman. He was not selected during the three-day draft.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Myers passed for 1,817 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 502 yards and nine touchdowns in leading UC to an 8-2 record in 2021.
Myers came to UC in 2019 after beginning at Mississippi Delta Community College in 2017 and then transferring to Northeast Oklahoma in 2017.
Myers is the second local player to join the USFL. Hylton graduate Matt Burrell is a lineman with the Tampa Bay Bandits.
The Bandits selected Burrell in the third round of the USFL Supplemental Draft in March.
Burrell began his college career at Ohio State before finishing out at Sam Houston State. The offensive lineman played for the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League in 2021. He then signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Rattlers in November.
