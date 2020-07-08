Forest Park graduate Monica Wright Rogers makes immediate impact coaching at UVA

One day during the spring of 2018, Monica Wright Rogers walked into Christy Smith’s office to express gratitude and request feedback. What she received in return changed the course of her life.
Wright Rogers had just finished her first year as the women's basketball team’s director of student-athlete development at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. And as a thank you for the opportunity, Wright Rogers gave Smith a present. It was Wright Rogers’ first job since her playing career ended following four knee surgeries and the experience helped her understand how coaching worked.
But was it enough to keep her in coaching? The Forest Park High School graduate remained non-committal until she sought advice from Smith and Angela Lawson, Incarnate Word’s senior associate director of athletics and Smith’s predecessor, who was also in the office at the time.
Overflowing with praise, Smith and Lawson assured Wright Rogers she had all the right tools to become a coach. The personality, the skills, the background, the energy. Wright Rogers possessed it all and then some.
This wasn’t Wright Rogers’ original plan when she initially returned to San Antonio to take care of her ailing father Garry and inquired about openings at Incarnate Word as a way to test the coaching waters.
But now she had her answer. Instead of going into sports business, Wright Rogers stayed with coaching and found her niche in quickly moving up the ranks.
“What they both said touched my heart,” Wright Rogers said.
After leaving Incarnate Word, Wright Rogers joined Liberty University’s staff for one season and then returned to her alma mater in May of 2019 as an assistant coach for the University of Virginia.
A three-time all-American for the Cavaliers who finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer, Wright Rogers arrived in Charlottesville as someone who knew better than most the ins and outs of life as a UVA student-athlete. That background only boosted her credibility as a recruiter and coach.
But her presence added something more than just a successful playing career. What Smith and Lawson saw became apparent to others wherever she went.
“Her passion for the game and the care in which she treats people makes that choice a no brainer,” UVA head women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson said of hiring Wright.
In one year, Wright Rogers has made an immediate impact.
For starters, she helped Jocelyn Willoughby go No. 10 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
When Wright Rogers arrived at UVA, she saw Willoughby as a talented player who needed an extra push to develop her skills. Upfront from the beginning, Wright Rogers told Willoughby she’d work with Willoughby as long as Willoughby put in the time.
Like Wright, Willoughby led the ACC in scoring (19.2 points a game) her senior year. Willoughby also became the Cavaliers’ first WNBA selection since Wright went No. 2 overall in 2010.
“Monica and Jocelyn quickly developed a bond,” Thompson said. “Playing similar positions Monica was able to share her journey with Joce to help her grow as well as spending extra time with her before and after practice.”
Willoughby wasn’t the only person to benefit from Wright Rogers’ first year on Virginia’s coaching staff. Breyana Mason was elated when she heard Wright Rogers was coming aboard.
The two never played together, but they share a history. Both competed at Forest Park and Virginia.
Growing up in Prince William County, Mason heard of Wright’s success at Forest Park, where she led the Bruins to two state titles. But they never met until one day during an open gym the summer before Mason’s freshman year of high school. Before working out in the weight room, Wright Rogers took a moment to talk to everyone there, including Mason, and play a pick-up game.
That made an impression as did the congratulatory tweet Wright Rogers sent Mason when she broke Wright Rogers’ mark as Prince William County’s all-time leading public high school basketball career scoring leader.
They continued to stay in touch when Mason arrived at UVA as a player. Wright Rogers loved to listen and encourage Mason and her teammates to the point that one time Wright Rogers wrote her cell phone number on the whiteboard in the locker room. The message was always the same: Call if you want to talk. I’m here for you.
“She was humble, gracious, and exuded a type of genuine energy that may not always be featured with someone with her level of accomplishments,” said Mason, who became the Cavaliers’ director of scouting and video services in November, 2018..
The two are now inseparable at times. Their two offices are across the hall from each other and Mason said she will spend most of her time some days in Wright Rogers’ office talking about a variety of topics.
“I have already learned so much from her, having the privilege to observe how she recruits, engages with the young women on the team, and interacts with the coaches and staff,” Mason said.. “She applies the same work ethic that she used to help her succeed as a player and applies it to her responsibilities as a coach.”
Wright Rogers’ Christian faith guides her in everything she does.
“It’s my foundation,” Wright Rogers said. “It’s the only thing that keeps me grounded. It helps me make good decisions. It keeps my character in check. It holds me accountable.”
She uses the same approach in coaching others. She loves to see others succeed and help unlock their potential. If she can assist, even better.
“That’s part of the joy of figuring out how to help this person be the best version of themselves and get it out,” Wright Rogers said.
Wright Rogers would someday like to become a head coach, maybe even on the pro level. But for now, she’s in her ideal spot. Married, Wright Rogers and her husband Michael are expecting their first child September 25.
It’s hard sometimes for Wright Rogers to think she’s coaching players who someday will be in her position as mothers and share in the joy of raising children. But it’s an experience she looks forward to.
“I can’t wait for that to happen,” Wright Rogers said. “I’m excited for that.”
