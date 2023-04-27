Thyrick Pitts Jr. knew his Pro Day on March 22 at the University of Delaware went well. The reason: Afterward, the 2017 Forest Park High School graduate and his agent, Josh Stevens, started hearing from more NFL teams.
“I felt like I checked every box I needed to,” said Pitts, who posted a 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump among his highlights in front of NFL scouts. “Athletically, I think I was right up there with the best prospects numbers-wise.”
Since Delaware’s Pro Day, Pitts received invitations to attend the local pro days for the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.
Each pro day worked differently. Pitts did a full workout for the Ravens on April 4. He toured the facility and met with coaches April 11 for the Commanders. And he worked out for the Eagles on April 19.
Local pro days are held by NFL teams for regional college prospects. Pitts qualified for Baltimore and Washington because he played high school football in Northern Virginia. The Eagles brought him in because he played at the University of Delaware.
Pitts’ combination of size, speed and productivity has drawn NFL teams’ interest.
The sixth-year wide receiver earned three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association honors for the Blue Hens. At 6-foot-3, Pitts provided a big target for Delaware’s pass-oriented offense in 2022, when he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
Pitts considered leaving Delaware after the 2021 season when he put his name in the transfer portal. At the time, the Blue Hens were looking for a new head coach after firing Danny Rocco. Pitts received a number of offers from other schools, including some at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. If he had received one from a Power 5 school, Pitts said he might have left.
But he decided to remain at Delaware after it hired Ryan Carty as its head coach. Carty had experience running pass-heavy offenses.
It also helped that Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson came back as well. Henderson was a second-team all-conference pick after throwing for 3,216 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Pitts said he plans to follow the draft with his girlfriend, family and friends from his apartment in Philadelphia.
“I’m in this position because I stayed,” Pitts said. “It’s for the best.”
