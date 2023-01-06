Tyler Clegg knew a Major League Soccer team might select him late during the three-day draft on Dec. 21. But there was no guarantee it would happen.
So the 2018 Forest Park graduate, his girlfriend, Kirsten Seeley, and his family patiently watched the draft on television at their Manassas home unsure what to expect.
Then came the big news. Four selections before the draft ended, the Portland Timbers selected Clegg with the 85th pick overall.
Clegg never talked to anyone from Portland before the draft and has never visited the Oregon city. It doesn’t matter. Clegg has a shot to keep playing soccer, this time as a professional.
“I had a little bit of a deer-in-the-headlights feeling,” Clegg said. “I was excited, but not knowing what to think.”
Clegg talked briefly with Portland officials the night the Timbers selected him. They then reconvened after the holidays for more detailed discussions.
Clegg will go to preseason camp with Portland, starting early this month, and try to secure a first- or second-team contract with the Timbers. Portland begins its MLS regular season Feb. 25.
Clegg drew attention from MLS teams for his play as a center back. At 6-foot-3, he has the size to stifle an opponent’s striker. Clegg also can push the ball up the field and ignite an offensive attack.
Clegg arrived at James Madison University as an attacking midfielder, a position he played at Forest Park, where he was the Cardinal District and the 6A Region C player of the year his senior season.
But the JMU coaches decided he was a better fit at center back. His build and versatility made him a difficult player to defend or get by. He spent his final three seasons as a center back.
In his JMU career, Clegg was a three-time all-region and all-conference pick and the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors Defensive Player of the Year. In 2022, he started 19 games and earned all-Southeast Region Third-Team honors. He finished second on the team with five goals and added an assist for 11 points (third on the team).
“Tyler has been one of the best center backs in the country for the last few years and we are glad to see the Timbers’ organization saw that too,” JMU head men’s soccer coach Paul Zazenski said. “His upside in the professional game is huge considering he is relatively new to the position.”
Clegg worked out for two MLS teams (Inter Miami CF and Nashville FC) before the draft. The Miami workout took place over the summer and Nashville was in December.
Clegg credited his agent, Alex Horwath, with helping to get his name out to MLS teams. Clegg signed with Horwath after his JMU season ended Nov. 13 and he was out of eligibility.
Clegg comes from a soccer family. His father, Stephen, played the sport at Averett College and his mother, Jennifer, did the same at Roanoke. His older brother, Brandon, also starred at JMU and spent last season with the Maryland Bobcats in 2022 of the National Independent Soccer Association.
Clegg said he had not thought much about what he would do if he didn’t have an opportunity to play pro soccer after graduating from JMU on Dec. 17 with a degree in business management.
But now he has clarity.
“This means nothing if I don’t get a contract,” Clegg said.
