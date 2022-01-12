Forest Park graduate Tyler Clegg was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year Wednesday.
A junior defender for James Madison University, Clegg becomes the second Duke player in program history to earn defensive player of the year honors.
This is Clegg’s first career all-state selection after starting all 17 matches for the Dukes and playing the most minutes on the team.
He helped anchor the JMU back line that recorded nine shutouts for the ninth best shutout percentage in the country (.529).
The Dukes only allowed five goals through conference play to lead the Colonial Athletic Association. Clegg added a goal and an assist on the year while also being named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.