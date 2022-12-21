Forest Park graduate Tyler Clegg was selected Wednesday in the third and final round of the MLS SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers.
The James Madison University defender was drafted 85th overall.
Clegg started 19 games in 2022 and earned all-Southeast Region Third-Team honors. He finished second on the team with five goals and added an assist for 11 points (third on the team).
Clegg was a three-year captain for the Dukes and played in 78 matches, including 54 starts. He was a three-time all-region selection and a three-time all-conference pick.
This is the second straight year that a Forest Park graduate was taken in the MLS SuperDraft. Chandler Vaughn went in the third round of the 2022 draft to the Los Angeles Galaxy. Vaughn, like Clegg, graduated from Forest Park in 2018.
Clegg is also the third player from Forest Park overall drafted by an MLS team. CJ Sapong, who played at JMU, as well was a first-round pick in 2011 by Sporting Kansas City.
Clegg was the Cardinal District Player of the Year and the 6A Region C player of the year his senior season.
