Forest Park High School graduate Tyler Clegg has earned a contract to play for the Portland Timbers' second-division affiliate as part of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Portland announced the signings Thursday.
The Timbers selected Clegg in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of James Madison University. All four of the Timbers' selections will compete with the Timbers2.
Clegg made two appearances for the Timbers at the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament, coming off the bench against Toronto FC on February 15 and against NYCFC on February 18.
The Timbers2 season begins March 26 at the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Colorado Rapids announced Feb. 24 it had loaned Woodbridge native Michael Edwards to USL Championship side San Antonio FC for the 2023 season.
Edwards, 22, spent the majority of the 2022 season on loan with Colorado Rapids 2, making 12 appearances and scoring a goal for the MLS NEXT Pro side.
Edwards also made his second stint with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last year, registering 10 appearances as the side reached the 2022 USL Championship Western Conference Final.
