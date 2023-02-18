Before the championship game of the Cardinal District Tournament, the lights went out in the Forest Park gymnasium just after both teams had begun their pre-game warmups. The power outage lasted an hour and fifteen minutes, pushing back the scheduled start from 7 p.m. to 8:15.
Alas, less than two hours later Forest Park turned the lights out on the Potomac Panthers, winning the school’s first-ever tournament title and ending the Panthers’ streak of tournament crowns at three, holding on for a 68-66 victory when Kenny DeGuzman’s off-balance three-footer fell short from the baseline at the buzzer, preventing Potomac from tying the game. DeGuzman’s shot came as he was falling down, thanks to stellar defense by senior Winston Raford.
Forest Park (16-8) which had already secured the district’s top seed by virtue of its regular season finish, beat Potomac for the third time this season. The Bruins will host Gainesville Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Potomac hosts Colonial Forge Tuesday.
Potomac (18-6) rallied from a 52-42 deficit with 1:29 left in the third quarter to pull within 52-50 with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter on two free throws by B. J. Fofana, which capped an 8-0 run by the Panthers. It was the only time Potomac made consecutive free throws in the game as the Panthers went 10 for 18 (55.5 percent) from the line for the game.
About three minutes later, Raford hit consecutive three-pointers within a span of 19 seconds to give the Bruins a 62-53 lead. But Potomac’s Jayden Harris sparked a 10-2 run by the Panthers within a span of two minutes by scoring six points. But Forest Park’s sophomore center Brandon Edozie worked around strong defense in the paint to score four of the Bruins’ final six points, including a layup with 49 seconds left to give the Bruins a 66-63 lead.
Fofana made one of two free throws with 40.7 left before Hendrix laid in a shot for the Bruins to make it 68-64. Potomac’s Terrance Bethea scored on a layup with 12.5 left before Forest Park coach Mak Dogbatse called time out. Edozie missed a free throw with 9.8 to play and Bethea grabbed the rebound.
Potomac worked the ball up court and moved the ball around quickly, ultimately getting it to DeGuzman, who fell backward and lofted a shot close to the basket that missed without hitting the hoop or backboard, setting off a celebration at midcourt.
The players mobbed coach Dogbatse, who had earlier been named Cardinal District Coach of the Year. Dogbatse wore a wide grin as some players jumped up and down as Dogbatse held the trophy and a few others gave him high fives. Shortly thereafter a jubilant Forest Park student section watched Dogbatse and each member of the team cut down the net and pose for pictures.
Dogbatse said the team “was hungry from the jump” and was buoyed by an enthusiastic crowd that screamed, cheered, and occasionally yelled “Defense” throughout the game. The Bruins defensive effort, which resulted in 13 Potomac turnovers, was fueled by strong energy and desire throughout.
A key defensive switch in the second half by the Bruins stifled DeGuzman, who scored 10 points in the first half, but was limited to four in the second half. Dogbatse said a switch to have Raford on DeGuzman paid critical dividends.
“When we put Raford on their point guard [DeGuzman], it really slowed their fast break game down,” Dogbatse said. “Meanwhile, I told our guys we needed to be aggressive on offense to keep the pressure on.”
Forest Park shot 43.4 percent (30-69) from the field for the game and was actually outshot by Potomac (28-60, 46.6 percent). But Potomac’s woes from the line proved to be critical.
Dogbatse said he and his coaches knew there was a possibility the team would win the Cardinal District because the coaches saw a combination of talent, desire, and unity that enabled the Bruins to prevail in several close games and weather a difficult schedule. Dogbatse cited sophomore guard Ethan Salvatierra as one of the catalysts for the team’s hunger to win a district title.
“Ethan said when he got here he looked at the banners in the gymnasium and didn’t see a district title; he made it his goal to get one this year,” Dogbatse said.
The Bruins were led by Edozie, who dominated the paint, scoring 11 baskets in the low post and finishing with a team-high 23 points. When Edozie took a turn at cutting down the net, the fans in attendance shouted “MVP! MVP!”
A jubilant Edozie beamed as he reflected on a solid performance on both ends of the floor by the Bruins.
“This is a great win for the program. It all comes down to defense for us,” Edozie said. “In the first two games [against Potomac] they double-teamed me and it was harder to get rebounds, but in this game, I made more of an effort to focus on rebounds. I kept thinking, “Rebound, Rebound, Rebound’ and it paid off. Honestly, I never thought we would [beat Potomac three times], but everything has come together for us this season and we believe in each other.”
For his part, Raford, whose senior leadership was a valuable component of Forest Park’s success during the regular season, praised his teammates’ efforts, which he said led to his consecutive three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“My teammates are always looking for me, trying to get me the ball,” Raford said. “They know we all can score. Ethan [Salvatierra] gave me a great pass from the post and I knocked the threes down. We are a family and we’ve worked really hard in the weight room, on the court, everywhere to do this.”
Dogbatse praised Potomac, acknowledging “their great athletes” gave Forest Park all it could handle.
“It was a great game. We knew they would give us a battle as they did twice before, and who knows? Maybe we will see them again [during regionals].”
He also heaped praise on the program, his predecessors, and his assistant coaches.
“I think I have the best assistants in the area,” Dogbatse said. “We talk often; we group text. We game plan together. So my coach of the year award is really a program award. It’s an award for all the coaches I have worked with before since 2002 and to our players who have done everything they could to win this title. Our coaches knew it was a possibility when the season started.”
POTOMAC (18-6) Hargett 2 0-0 6, Fofana 4 5-8 13, DeGuzman 5 4-6 14, Harris 11 1-3 25, Tangwa 1 0-0 2, Bethea 3 0-1 6. Totals—28 10-18 66.
FOREST PARK (16-8) Perry 1 0-0 2, McLendon-Parker 3 0-0 6, Salvatierra 4 0-1 9, Hendrix 6 0-0 12, Sheikh 1 0-0 3, Raford 5 0-0 13, Edozie 10 1-3 23. Totals—30 1-4 68.
Halftime score—Forest Park, 36-31. Three-point goals—Potomac 3 (Hargett 2, Harris), Forest Park 4 (Raford 3, Sheikh). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.
