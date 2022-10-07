FOREST PARK 21, WOODBRIDGE 20: Jaiden McLendon-Parker preserved the visiting Bruins’ Cardinal District win Friday with an interception following a Hail Mary pass by Woodbridge.
The Vikings were in position to get the win after recovering the onside kick. On the previous play, Woodbridge missed the extra point that would have tied the game.
For Forest Park (2-1 in district, 3-4 overall), Quinton Pulley ran for two touchdowns and Jovan Cook one.
Pulley scored the Bruins’ first two touchdowns. The two teams were tied at 7-7 at halftime.
Woodbridge went up 14-7. Forest Park got within one on Pulley’s second touchdown run. Tyler Stewart’s two-point conversion put the Bruins up 15-14.
PATRIOT 40, UNITY REED 21: Sam Fernandez returned to the lineup Friday and showed no rust from the layoff. The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes as the Pioneers won their Cedar Run District game on homecoming.
Fernandez had missed Patriot’s last three games with a shoulder injury he sustained early in the Pioneers’ second game of the season.
Fernandez connected with Jay Randall, Drew Hube and Eddie Henry for touchdown passes.
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar broke a 21-21 tie with a field goal to put Patriot up by three with 10:49 left in the game.
Quentin Harrison put the game out of reach with back-to-back rushing touchdowns.
Patriot is 3-0 in the district and 6-0 overall. Unity Reed falls to 1-2 and 3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.