Standing 25 yards away, the Forest Park players waited for the signal from their head coach. Then it came.
Once John Robinette crouched down and yelled, the players, led by senior quarterback Quinton Pulley, followed suit. They charged toward Robinette before engulfing him in a mass celebration following the Bruins’ 35-2 Cardinal District-opening win Thursday over visiting Potomac.
Forest Park started this tradition at the end of last season and decided to keep it going in the hopes of reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive season. The Bruins’ last made consecutive playoff appearances from 2013 to 2015.
Robinette was more careful in preparing for the onslaught Thursday than the last time Forest Park won. In that game, a 40-14 win at Woodgrove Sept. 2, Robinette jumped in the air to meet his players only to end up on the ground and putting his aging body at risk.
After the Potomac game, Robinette kept both feet planted on the turf but still ended up in the same position as last time.
“I’m not very good at this,” Robinette said.
So be it. The thrill of victory offset any pain Robinette felt. He and his team still enjoyed the moment together after picking up a critical win at the Bruins’ halfway point with a road game next Friday at 5-0 Freedom on deck.
“We know the hard work that our coaching staff puts into the game plan, and when we execute well we know that the coaching staff and us as well will be excited,” said Pulley.
Forest Park began the season 1-3 against a challenging non-district schedule. The Bruins’ three losses were to teams (Mountain View, Patriot and Briar Woods) with a combined 10-1 record.
The Briar Woods’ defeat hurt the most. Forest Park led 35-28 and stopped the Falcons on downs late in the game. But after recovering a Bruins’ fumble, Briar Woods scored with under two minutes left in regulation and converted the two-point conversion to go up 36-35. Forest Park scored on its next drive off a Pulley touchdown pass, but the play was called back after officials ruled Pulley had thrown the pass after crossing the line of scrimmage. The Falcons’ one-point advantage stood as the final outcome.
Against Potomac (0-1, 1-3), Forest Park (1-0, 2-3) put together an all-around effort that led to a 20-0 halftime lead. Pulley connected with Joziah Campbell on a first-quarter touchdown pass. In the second quarter, Tyler Stewart scored off a 2-yard run followed by a Pulley 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Perry. A blocked punt set up the touchdown pass.
In the third quarter, Jovan Cook scored from 2-yards out. In the fourth, Darrien Jones’ interception set up Forest Park’s final touchdown off Pulley’s 30-yard run with 7:43 left in the game. On a night when things went the Bruins’ way, OC Nurse added a two-point conversion after Forest Park first lined up for a point after attempt.
Nurse, the holder, bobbled the high snap. With no time to place the ball for Owen Ravert to kick, Nurse wisely collected the ball himself and ran it into the end zone. Potomac’s only points came off a safety late in the fourth period.
“This win was very important to us for our playoff aspirations,” Pulley said. “We as a whole know that we are better football team than what our record reflects. But we have to get it done on the field, and that started tonight.”
