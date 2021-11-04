Forest Park’s Quinton Pulley grateful to hear his dad’s voice again

Somewhere from the Forest Park sideline a barely audible voice says “Great ball!”

The comment is directed at Quinton Pulley. It’s March 19, Pulley’s fourth start as the Bruins’ varsity quarterback. He has just completed a pass after properly reading his progressions against Gar-Field. Nothing much else is going right for Forest Park this night in an eventual 34-0 loss, but those two words lift Pulley’s spirits.

Pulley knows the voice like he knows his name, his age or his phone number. It’s part of his being.

When the offensive series ends, Pulley heads back to the sidelines. His father Chris approaches and asks Pulley if he heard him. Chris, Forest Park’s running backs coach, is unsure. Even though the stadium is mostly empty since few fans are allowed inside yet due to pandemic restrictions, Chris is unable to yell at full-throttle.

Pulley assures his father he heard him. The sound, while more subdued, is unmistakable. It’s one Pulley knows well, especially in football surroundings. Chris was his son’s first coach when Pulley began playing at age 5.

Pulley doesn’t hear his father speak again during the Gar-Field game. But he will take what he can. Under these circumstances, once was more than enough.

“It was refreshing to hear him say something,” Pulley recalled. “He was not on mute all the time.”

THE ODYSSEY BEGINS

Pulley saw the blood on his father’s towel. So did the handful of Pulley’s teammates who had gathered together that day in June 2020 to throw the football around at Saunders Middle School for an upcoming season that might or might not happen because of the pandemic.

Chris tried to hide his discomfort from the boys after he turned his head, spit into the ground and then wiped his mouth with the towel as the session wrapped up. Chris told his son he’d meet him at the car and then walked away quickly unaware that the players had seen the blood.

Once in the car, Pulley told Chris he witnessed the blood and asked his dad if he was OK. Chris didn’t know.

When they arrived home and relayed the story to Chris’ wife Carrie, she decided enough was enough.

690A6809.jpg Forest Park quarterback Quinton Pulley attempts an early pass against host Patriot during the teams' game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Since the previous January, Chris had been experiencing a recurring sore throat. Thinking it might be COVID, Chris saw a doctor who told him it was nothing more than allergies. But the soreness lingered as did earaches.

With doctor offices limiting in-person visits because of the pandemic, Chris did nine virtual meetings to figure out the problem.

After the incident at Saunders, Chris got an appointment at Kaiser Permanente’s hospital in Tysons Corner. During a 15-minute procedure, the ear, nose and throat specialist discovered a mass in his throat the size of a golf ball that prevented the doctor from seeing Chris’ vocal chords. Chris returned the next morning at 7 for a biopsy where the doctor removed thirteen pieces of the tumor. Chris and Carrie then went home and waited for the results.

They were not back in Dumfries for 15 minutes when Kaiser called. Chris had early stage-4 throat cancer.

Pulley was down in the basement helping run his mom’s child-care center when his parents came home from the hospital. Chris and Carrie asked Pulley, his younger sister Whisper and one of his older sisters Janelle who was also home at the time, to come upstairs. They needed to tell them something. The hospital had just called with upsetting news. For the first and only time during this ordeal, Pulley cried.

But he never gave up hope.

“That night after the call, the first thing I said was, ‘I know Dad will beat it,’” Pulley said

From July to September of 2020, Chris underwent 35 radiation treatments. He also had three chemo treatments, each of them three and a half hours long. The physical toll left ravaged him.

Chris lost ninety pounds. He slept most of the day. And he couldn’t speak.

The first two were difficult to see, but the third was the hardest for Pulley. He and his dad talked all the time, but now they had to adjust.

Chris carried a dry erase board to write things down. Unable to say everything he wanted as quickly as he wanted, the temporary transition frustrated him at times. Pulley felt the same way.

It was a difficult time all around for Pulley. He’d lost his paternal grandfather Charles that October. Pulley’s first name is his grandfather’s middle name. The two were close. Charles would always offer his grandson $20 when they’d go places together and Pulley always declined to accept it.

In addition, Pulley adjusted to another challenge in doing school virtually.

His best coping mechanism was football. Even with a shortened season pushed back from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021, Pulley looked forward to spending time with his teammates.

He entered the preseason competing for the starting job as a sophomore before winning it outright through his skillset and leadership skills. He was a self-starter with an exciting upside who earned the respect of his teammates from the beginning when they elected him a captain.

Pulley endured his ups and downs as a first-year starting quarterback. With time constraints cutting back the allowed number of practices, Pulley and his teammates struggled at times to click.

Pulley didn’t talk much about his father’s situation, but kept a close eye on his condition.

“He handled it well as best as you can expect,” Forest Park head football coach John Robinette said. “He was pretty quiet about it. He comes from a tight-knit family. They lean on each other a great deal.”

690A7420.jpg The final play of the game was this scramble by Forest Park quarterback Quinton Pulley but the visitors came up short of Patriot, 29-28, in a …

Chris showed up to practice when he could during the spring, but the cold weather made it difficult for him to stay outside for long stretches.

One day when he did attend, Chris excused himself following a coughing spell. While heaving, Chris felt someone put a hand on his shoulder. It was Pulleychecking on him. The rest of the team stopped as well as Robinette did to make sure Chris was OK. When Chris assured everyone he was fine, Robinette gave him a thumbs up and everyone went back to practice.

Chris said he had mixed emotions about Pulley coming over.

“I felt a bit embarrassed,” Chris said. “He’s taking care of me when it’s supposed to be the other way around. I didn’t even know he was noticing as he was or [it was] affecting him as it was. It was tremendous. He was there.”

Chris continues to show improvement. On Monday, he underwent another procedure that opened his throat even more to help with eating and swallowing..

“I missed [Thanksgiving] dinner last year,” Chris said. “I’m not going to miss it this year.”

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Chris joined the Bruins’ football program as the running backs coach when Pulley entered Forest Park as a freshman.

Chris had coaching experience. He coached track and football at Saunders for 13 years and with the American Pride youth league for 14 years.

While he wanted the chance to assist at the same high school Pulley attended, Chris knew how to separate his role as dad and coach from the start, something Robinette wanted clarity on when he interviewed Chris for the opening. As a head coach at previous schools, Robinette had mixed results with these types of situations in the past. But Chris understood his place and never crossed a line.

Instead, Chris picked his spots.

Before every game, Pulley and father have a moment together.

Chris takes his son outside the gym and reminds him that his “mind is more important than his legs or arm.” It’s a saying Chris has told his son since he was five.

Chris also tells Pulley to never focus on the opponent, but focus on the game. And he reminds him to play at a speed the opponent can’t match.

Then Chris kisses Pulley on the forehead and they walk to the field.

A few minutes before he goes out with his fellow captains for the pregame coin toss, the two engage in one more ritual.

Chris calls Pulley over, taps him on the chest and tells him to show the world something they've never seen before.” They shake hands and Pulley joins the other captains.

“I want him to know that his family's love for him, specifically my love for him, is not tied to his football talent,” Chris said. “He's still my son; win, lose or otherwise. And I want him to know that he can't be afraid to be great, but most importantly, he can't be afraid to fail.”

Character development is a big deal to Chris. He’s helped implement a popular program at Forest Park where players are rewarded with a certain color T-shirt based on commitment and proper attitude. The more points you compile the higher you move up. Earning a black T-shirt is the apex.

Anyone who has played for Chris knows his approach and catchphrases.

One is “Find Some Work,” which translated means don’t stand around on the field. Make a play, even if it’s a block. Another one is “If you do it wrong, do it wrong going full speed.” Chris encourages his charges to never do something on the field halfway.

Pulley has benefited from those remarks. After throwing eight interceptions and one touchdown pass in six games last season, Pulley has six touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games, while running for five more touchdowns in helping put Forest Park on the cusp of its first playoff appearance since 2015.

Others have benefitted as well.

After Forest Park’s 61-14 win last Friday at Colgan, Chris noticed a familiar face in the hand-shake line. Colgan’s Eli Kim played for Chris in youth league.

Chris told Kim great job. Kim said thank you, but did not recognize Chris. A few minutes later, Chris felt someone grasp him around his waist. It was Kim. He came over to apologize to Chris. Chris told Kim not to worry. It was fine.

He didn’t care that Kim failed to recall him the first time. Even if they had not crossed paths in a while and Chris looked different with the weight loss, something still stuck with Kim after all the years. A special saying or a word of encouragement. It all stemmed from the same place.

The fact Kim took the time to visit with Chris mattered the most.

“I didn’t know my voice and my ‘Pulleyisms’ had resonated with the boys,” Chris said. “It was tremendous for me to be me and communicate the way I am accustomed to.”