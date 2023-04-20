SOFTBALL
FOREST PARK 5, NORTH STAFFORD 3: The host Bruins (8-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and pull away for the non-district win.
Janel Day and Lexi Murphy each had two RBI for Forest Park.
Grace Miller got the win in relief. She struck out three and allowed three hits and no runs in 5.2 innings.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 13, NORTH STAFFORD 2: Grayden Lenahan went 4 for 5 with two RBI, three runs scored and a home run and Jordan Capuano struck out 13 in six innings as the visiting Pioneers (8-3) snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday.
Jakob Foster added three RBI for Patriot.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 0, SOUTH COUNTY 0: Colgan is now 6-1-1 overall.
HYLTON 3, GAR-FIELD 2: The Bulldogs improve to 5-2 in the Cardinal District and 7-2 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 1, HYLTON 0: Gar-Field is now 4-2-1 in the Cardinal District and 6-2-2 overall.
BOYS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 21, OSBOURN PARK 1: For Battlefield (5-2 overall, 3-0 district), Trevor Dougherty had 3 goals, 3 assists and both AJ Wallace and Teegan Louise scored 3 goals.
Ronan Cleary scored 2 goals, 6 assists, Patrick Sheahan scored 2 goals, 2 ground balls, and 1 caused turnover. Owen George scored 2 goals with 2 assists, Ryan Shrauder scored 2 goals and 1 assist.
Caleb Stinchon had 1 goal, 5 ground balls, 1 caused turnover; Abe Al-Kalili, 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 ground balls, won 11 face offs, Declan Sheahan scored 1 goal with 1 assist, Caden Blahm scored 1 goal, Christian Babic, 2 assists and Brodie Carroll, 1 assist.
On defense Mason Cage had 6 ground balls, 4 caused turnovers, and won 3 face off, Luke Wallace had 2 ground balls and 3 caused turnovers, and Dylan Galler won 9 face offs. Goalie John Fisher had 1 save.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, PATRIOT 6: Senior goalie Katie Sullivan earned her 200th career save Wednesday for Patriot. The Monmouth University commitment recorded seven against Freedom-South Riding.
For Patriot, Chloe Annibell had three goals and 5 draw controls, Olivia Ozark one goal and one caused turnover, Faith Fernandez one goal, 2 draw controls, one caused turnover, Lillybeth Westbrook one goal and Jordan Scott recorded 3 draw controls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.