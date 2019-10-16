Forest Park High School's volleyball team beat Colgan 3-1 Tuesday in a Cardinal District match. The final scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, and 25-18.
The Bruins improved to 19-4 overall. Colgan is 16-6 overall and 10-1 in the district.
Leaders for Forest Park were:
Kaya Amaroso, Sr. S: 2 aces, 23 assists and 18 digs
Kianna Bell, Sr. Opp: 4 kills, 1 block and 2 digs
Isabelle Bravo, So. OH: 10 kills, 1 block, and 2 digs
Alyssa Dunlap, Jr. DS: 1 ace, and 20 digs
Gabriella Doering, Sr. OH: 1 ace, 4 kills, and 5 digs
Zaire Johnson, Sr. MH: 6 kills, 5 blocks and 3 digs
Annalee Hunniford, Jr. OPP: 5 kills and 1 dig
Natalia Gutierrez del Arroyo, Jr. L: 3 assists and 29 digs
Deja Clarke, So. MH: 2 aces, 11 kills and 3 blocks
Ana Spasic, Jr. S: 12 assists and 7 digs
Gabriella Grazzini, So. DS: 10 digs
