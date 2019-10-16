volleyball generic.JPG
David Fawcett

Forest Park High School's volleyball team beat Colgan 3-1 Tuesday in a Cardinal District match. The final scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, and 25-18.

The Bruins improved to 19-4 overall. Colgan is 16-6 overall and 10-1 in the district. 

Leaders for Forest Park were:

Kaya Amaroso, Sr. S: 2 aces, 23 assists and 18 digs

Kianna Bell, Sr. Opp: 4 kills, 1 block and 2 digs

Isabelle Bravo, So. OH: 10 kills, 1 block, and 2 digs

Alyssa Dunlap, Jr. DS: 1 ace, and 20 digs

Gabriella Doering, Sr. OH: 1 ace, 4 kills, and 5 digs

Zaire Johnson, Sr. MH: 6 kills, 5 blocks and 3 digs

Annalee Hunniford, Jr. OPP: 5 kills and 1 dig

Natalia Gutierrez del Arroyo, Jr. L: 3 assists and 29 digs

Deja Clarke, So. MH: 2 aces, 11 kills and 3 blocks

Ana Spasic, Jr. S: 12 assists and 7 digs

Gabriella Grazzini, So. DS: 10 digs

