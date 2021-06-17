Forest Park's Gilbert Tongrongou comes a long way in a short time

Gilbert Tongrongou breezed past the right tackle on the outside, flew into the backfield and hit the unsuspecting quarterback so hard the football shot straight up into the air like a geyser.

It was the third play from scrimmage during Forest Park’s Feb. 23 season opener against Woodbridge and Tongrongou was already on a tear. On the first play, he broke into the backfield as Woodbridge fired an incomplete pass. On the second play, he forced the running back inside.

And now this, a swarming, jarring tackle turned instant highlight sensation that represented how far the 17-year-old had come in a short time.

Tongrongou never played football before he arrived at Forest Park as a freshman. But through a combination of physical makeup and inner drive, the junior defensive end had become a handful for opposing offensive linemen and a big target of major college recruiters.

With pass-heavy offenses the norm, college coaches are always on the lookout for disruptive pass rushers coming off the edge in pursuit of the quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds with a nearly seven-foot wingspan, Tongrongou fit the profile.

Boston College got things started. The Eagles’ coaching staff reached out to Tongrongou after seeing the Woodbridge film and told him they were keeping an eye on him. Then on March 8, Boston College defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase informed Tongrongou the Eagles were offering him a full athletic scholarship.

From there, the floodgates opened. Old Dominion offered next followed by Duke. In just under eight weeks, Tongrongou was up to 12 scholarships to choose from.

Rated the No. 31 player in Virginia for the class of 2022 in the latest 247Sports rankings, Tongrongou has taken all the attention in stride. But there’s no doubt he began this season with a purpose: Make an immediate impact that carried over the entire schedule.

All it took was three straight plays at the start of the first quarter against Woodbridge to show he was a man of his word.

“I wanted to set the tone early,” Tongrongou said.

LATE ARRIVAL

Sitting in the bleachers for her son’s first football scrimmage as a Forest Park freshman, Grace Tongrongou closed her eyes and turned away.

The violent collisions. The threat of concussions. They all weighed heavily on Grace’s mind when Tongrongou took the field.

Worried about her son’s safety, she had no idea who won or lost the junior varsity game. American football was a mystery to her. Her closest point of reference was rugby based on tackling and running with the ball.

With the Forest Park players wearing the same uniform colors and helmets, she also struggled to recognize her son and grew concerned. It was all too much. She watched her last game for the season.

“I was really scared,” Grace said. “I was not enjoying this.”

Grace preferred Tongrongou play soccer. It was a sport she was more familiar with growing up in Chad, a country in north-central Africa. Even as the family moved for Grace’s job to France, where Tongrongou was born, back to Chad and then to the Ivory Coast, Senegal and to the United States, soccer remained the sport of choice. Both Tongrongou’s older brothers Soussia Shalem and Nicolas played soccer, including at Forest Park.

But American football caught Tongrongou’s attention on television when Grace and her children arrived in the U.S. in 2011 for her work with the World Bank in Washington D.C. And its grip on Tongrougou never let go.

“I always thought [the players] looked cool with their pads and the celebration,” Tongrongou said.

While he continued to play soccer from second grade through eighth grade, Tongrongou tried to convince Grace to change her mind and let him play football. He became more enamored of the sport after playing flag-football in middle-school physical education class.

“Gilbert is persistent,” Grace said. “When he wants something, he goes for it.”

Grace resisted Tongrongou’s overtures. Instead she sought alternatives. He was good enough in soccer that she considered sending him to play in Europe to develop his skills. But then she reconsidered. It was unsafe to dispatch him overseas by himself and her job prevented her from making another move then.

In the meantime, Charles McGee entered the picture encouraging Tongrongou to consider football. McGee, the Benton Middle School head football coach, saw immense potential in Tongrongou based on his size and athleticism. McGee had seen how good Tongrongou’s older brothers were on the soccer field. And height ran in the family. Grace is 5-8 and Tongrongou’s father stands 6-3.

The time had come to broach the subject. Near the end of Tongrongou’s sixth grade year at Benton, McGee asked Tongrongou about playing.

“We need to get you on the field,” McGee kept telling Tongrongou.

Tongrongou politely declined, citing his mother’s concerns. McGee understood, but never let up.

“Our last conversation as he walked out of Benton Middle for the last time was to consider playing football at the high school level,” McGee said.

Grace finally relented going into Tongrongou’s freshman year. She thought Tongrongou might bail on football after the first practice and return to soccer. But he did not. He also reminded her of the broken wrist he suffered in soccer. His point: serious injuries happen in soccer as well.

So as a devout Christian, she turned the matter over to God in prayer. With peace in her heart, she allowed Tongrongou to play but with little latitude. When Forest Park coaches expressed an interest in having Tongrongou compete on varsity as a freshman, Grace nixed the idea. He wasn’t ready for that level. Not yet anyway.

“The Lord has helped me and here we are,” Grace said.

JUMPING RIGHT IN

Tongrongou arrived at Forest Park’s football practice without knowing anyone. He also lacked the fundamentals. But he did not feel out of place. Tongrongou embraced football, absorbing everything the coaches told him.

Forest Park head varsity coach John Robinette had no idea who Tongrongou was when practice began. But it was clear to him that Tongrongou had potential. Tongrongou stood at least 6-1 as a freshman with room to grow. Austin Brown, then Forest Park’s defensive line coach, remembers the same thing.

“When he walked in, he was a tall kid with arms down to his knees,” said Brown. “I thought, ‘We can work with this.’”

At first, Brown kept things simple for Tongrongou and his fellow freshmen. It was a see-football, get football-type of approach. But Tongrongou worked diligently at learning technique while harnessing his natural abilities.

Brown still sees that today when Tongrongou attends the C4 Explosive Sports Training facility in Manassas where Brown works. At C4, Tongrongou has had the chance to go up against college players and other high school players like St. Frances Academy (MD) senior offensive lineman Jacob Sacra. Sacra is rated the No. 15 player in Maryland for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

A former standout defensive tackle at Woodbridge High School and Miami University (Ohio) who went to camp with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, Brown is amazed at how quickly Tongrongou has developed into a prospect.

“It would be dangerous to see where he’d be now if he had been playing since the sixth grade,” said Brown.

By his sophomore year, Tongrongou was a two-way varsity starter. But while he held his own, Tongrongou realized he needed to improve his speed coming off the ball on defense.

During the offseason, which included no football in the fall due to the pandemic, Tongrongou devoted himself to working out in the weight room to strengthen his legs. He also competed with a 7-on-7 Northern Virginia club called the Virginia Spartans.

In addition, he watched NFL and college players to mimic their techniques. He followed current NFL standout defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald in particular. The result: a dominant junior season in which he totaled 11 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and eight quarterback pressures in seven games.

Tongrongou earned Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts, no small accomplishment in a competitive field that included fellow standouts like Freedom linebacker and VMI signee Darryl Overton III and Gar-Field linebacker and Towson signee Mason Woods, the 2019 district defensive player of the year.

Robinette said Tongrongou’s approach speaks volumes about his maturity especially in the face of so much sudden attention from colleges.

Tongrongou is the highest-rated Forest Park football recruit since 2016 graduate Eric Kumah signed with Virginia Tech. Kumah was the first Bruin to earn an athletic scholarship to a FBS Division I football program straight out of high school since Forest Park opened in 2000.

Tongrongou has a constant smile on his face as he answers questions about the recruiting process in an honest and thoughtful way. He doesn’t take it for granted. If anything, it only pushes him more to guard against overconfidence or complacency. This is all new to him and he is genuinely grateful for those who have put him in position for this opportunity.

“[Gilbert] works hard. There’s no entitlement,” Robinette said. “A lot of high school kids today they want to be Twitter famous. He’s just excited. It’s refreshing. He wants to do well.”

McGee agrees.

“As a coach, we are constantly looking for hidden talent and Gilbert was one that I felt would enjoy the game of football and I believe he’s found a love for the game,” McGee said. “When I read that Gilbert was defensive player of the year, I was happy to know he was playing football and making an impact.”

Tongrongou’s humble approach has helped Grace from feeling overwhelmed. Her sons and Robinette have also helped to ease her fears.

One time, Tongrongou suffered a cut on the back of his neck freshman year. Grace approached Robinette about it and he allayed her concerns by telling her things like that happen in football. The cut is tended to and the player goes back in and plays.

Robinette has helped her to understand the recruiting process as well. She had no idea colleges offered the types of opportunities where her son could attend school for free through football.

“Being a single parent to watch all of it come together, it’s a blessing,” Grace said.

Who has offered Gilbert Tongrongou Boston College Old Dominion Duke Wake Forest East Carolina Liberty West Virginia UMass Coastal Carolina UConn Oregon Virginia Tech Virginia

With the recruiting dead period ending June 1 after a 14.5 month hiatus due to the pandemic, Tongrongou has two official visits lined up so far and that’s to Boston College the weekend of June 18-20 and to Oregon the following weekend. Tongrongou said he decided to schedule his first visit with Boston College because he’s impressed with the way the coaches have recruited him.

“They won’t lie to you. They are straight up,” Tongrongou, who will visit the school with his mother and possibly one of his brothers.

Boston College has recruited Virginia well recently under second-year head coach Jeff Hafley. The class of 2021 included four players from Virginia high schools, including North Stafford graduate Shawn Asbury.

Tongrongou selected Oregon for the second of his allotted five official visits because he considers it one of his “dream schools.”

“Just love the program,” Tongrongou said. Oregon is “very advanced and are there to help you.”

Tongrongou hopes to make his college decision before the season begins in late August so the recruiting process is not a distraction during his senior year. Some colleges have expressed interest in him as offensive lineman, but Tongrongou prefers defense.

Why? For one reason he says with that ever-present smile.

“Getting to hit somebody, nothing better,” Tongrongou said.