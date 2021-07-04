Forest Park High School senior defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou announced on Twitter Sunday his commitment to Boston College for football.
Boston College was the first college to offer Tongrongou. The Eagles offered March 8.
Tongrongou took his first official visit to Boston College the weekend of June 18-20. He made an official visit to Oregon the following weekend.
Tongrongou was the Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 11 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and eight quarterback pressures in seven games this season.
Tongrongou is the highest-rated Forest Park football recruit since 2016 graduate Eric Kumah signed with Virginia Tech. Kumah was the first Bruin to earn an athletic scholarship to a FBS Division I football program straight out of high school since Forest Park opened in 2000.
