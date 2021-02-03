Kameron Lewis never took an official visit to Norfolk State, but he knew enough about the school after visiting the campus and area over the years. His step-father graduated from Norfolk State and his mother graduated from nearby Hampton University.
In addition, Norfolk State’s football coaches kept in constant contact with Lewis after offering the Forest Park safety last March. Lewis a four-year varsity starter who earned first-team all-district honors as a defensive back his sophomore and junior years.
When it came time to decide where to play in college, Lewis stuck with the Spartans. Lewis made the decision official Wednesday when he signed his letter-of-intent on the first day of the regular football signing period.
“It secures me a spot on the roster,” Lewis said. “I don’t have to worry about the whole recruiting process and I can relax.”
The pandemic made the recruiting process more challenging than usual for high school athletes. Lewis wanted to take an official visit, but the NCAA kept extending the dead period to the point that no in-person visits are permitted until April 15.
Instead, Lewis communicated viritually with Norfolk State coaches. He committed to the Spartans the first week of January. Norfolk State was the only Division I offer Lewis received.
“They showed me love,” said Lewis, who plans to study computer science at Norfolk State.
With his college decision in place, Lewis can now focus on his final high school season that was pushed back because of the pandemic. Practice officially starts Feb. 4 with the first regular-season games opening up Feb. 22.
“I’m looking forward to being with my teammates,” said Lewis, who has served as a captain since his sophomore season. “Even if we don’t play a game, I will be satisfied. I want everyone to stay safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.