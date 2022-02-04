Forest Park's Lydia Pedersen gains new perspective after tearing her ACL

Lydia Pedersen stared up at the cabin on the hill and decided enough was enough.

For someone unencumbered, the walk that night from the worship center to the living quarters would take two minutes tops. But not for Pedersen.

Ten days earlier, on June 4, the Forest Park High School senior had surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus she suffered at an AAU basketball tournament in late April.

Now with two crutches and a heavy brace on her right knee, she felt bogged down by this latest challenge. Pedersen needed extra time and stamina to navigate the gravel surface leading to the cabin, while a sharp ache shot through her arms.

It was all too much. The physical pain. The limited mobility. The stress.

Missing basketball didn’t help her mood either.

If she hadn’t been injured, Pedersen would have been playing at an AAU tournament in Pennsylvania, looking to attract more interest from colleges and preparing for a final high school season full of expectations. She’d come so far so fast for a player who only began playing organized basketball as a seventh-grader. Another summer of AAU would only help her development.

Did You Know? Lydia Pedersen comes from a tall family. Her father Art stands 6-0. Her mother Tara is 6-1½. Pedersen’s older brother, Connor, a senior at James Madison University, is 6-4. Two younger brothers, Luke, a junior at Forest Park, and John, an eighth-grader at Potomac Shores Middle School, are 6-5 and 6-1, while the youngest of the Pedersens’ six kids, Susannah, is a 5-11 seventh-grader at Potomac Shores Middle School.

Instead, she was stuck at the Camp Booyah Anglican Youth Retreat just outside Charlottesville watching over 200 kids participate in fun activities like a ropes course, tug of war and swimming.

This retreat involved more than outdoor activities. There was small-group and worship time as well, designed for each of the youth to strengthen their relationships with each other and with God.

But as Pedersen struggled to see anything beyond how her injury affected her, she felt she had no other choice. It was time to leave.

When she arrived at the cabin, she planned to call her mother to pick her up. Two days into a week-long scheduled stay, she wanted to go home.

Then, something unexpected happened. When Pedersen entered the cabin, she overheard a group of middle-school girls deep in conversation about challenges they faced.

Their exchange resonated with Pedersen. Here at perhaps her lowest moment were others sharing their struggles. It didn’t matter the circumstance. It only mattered that they battled the struggles together with God at the center of their discussions.

Something clicked.

“I’m not alone,” Pedersen remembered thinking.

Prompted by an overwhelming sense of peace, Pedersen chose to stay and ask some hard, but necessary, questions of God during her quiet time. For the first time at the retreat, she let Him in and allowed herself a moment to present her need without a self-imposed agenda or timetable.

In particular, she wanted to know whether basketball was in her future. Pedersen didn’t receive a specific answer, but she realized something else: Basketball was a part of her life, but there was life beyond basketball. And He promised to show her the way. She just had to let go.

A pleasant surprise

The day Pedersen arrived at Forest Park, Larry Locke took one look at her in his physical education class and asked an obvious question: Based on her height, did the 6-foot-3 sophomore play basketball? It was Oct. 1, 2019, and Forest Park was about to receive an unexpected gift.

“I stand 6-3 and when I am almost looking someone else straight in the eye, somebody needs to know about this young lady,” Locke said.

Pedersen told Locke she played basketball; that’s all Locke needed to hear. He texted Forest Park head girls basketball coach Chris Baynham. Locke provided no specific details on how tall Pedersen was – nor did Pedersen’s father, Art, when he emailed Baynham that same day with the news his daughter was enrolling at Forest Park. Art told Baynham his daughter played center at her old school.

Never one to turn away a player, Baynham, who did not work in the building, said he’d see her the next day after school for a team workout. When Baynham met Pedersen for the first time, the moment left him almost speechless.

Lydia Pedersen1.jpg Lydia Pedersen (foreground) works out at a Forest Park practice Jan. 19, 2022.

Baynham saw Pedersen sitting on a cafeteria seat. He approached and asked if she was the new girl. Pedersen stood up to introduce herself. She topped him by an inch.

You can teach a player the fundamentals. Shooting. Dribbling. Rebounding. But height? You have it or you don’t, which is why one thought raced through Baynham’s mind as he envisioned a lineup that included Pedersen: “This is all going to work out.”

In an era where scouting services rank middle-school basketball players, and names and performances are blasted all over social media, it’s almost impossible for a coach to have a local player walk into their program sophomore year and have no idea who she is, let alone one as tall as Pedersen.

But Pedersen was a mystery.

She first started playing organized basketball in seventh grade at Evangel Christian, a private school in Dale City with an enrollment of 135 students from preschool through 12th grade.

Tasha Fuller, the head girls basketball coach, saw Pedersen in the gym one day and asked whether she was interested in playing. Pedersen stood 5-11 then.

Until that point, Pedersen had given no thought to basketball. She’d heard people ask her all the time if she played or not based on her height. It was a fair question.

She was always tall, but so was most of her family, which is why she never felt self-conscious about her size.

Pedersen became open to another extracurricular activity after she stopped Irish Dance in the fifth grade.

Pedersen also played volleyball as a seventh-grader. So with the support of her family along with the desire to play with her friends, she decided to try basketball without any promises beyond that season. If it didn’t work out, she’d find something else to do.

To prepare herself, Pedersen took basketball classes on Saturdays at the Dale City Rec Center. That helped her adjust to the pace of the game.

Although Pedersen still had much to learn, a new world opened up as she became more familiar with the sport. Pedersen found she not only liked basketball but thought she might have a future in it beyond high school.

The key was finding a place to develop her skills.

Before Pedersen went to Forest Park, her parents were already considering making a move. Until then, Art and Tara’s kids were home-schooled and attended Evangel Christian.

But as time commitments and schedules began to stretch the family thin, Tara and Art felt called to a change in their daily lives.

For Pedersen, basketball played a part in the decision to attend Forest Park, her base school.

Tallest girl on each local varsity girls basketball team Battlefield 5-10: Reese Burch (senior), Sofia Miller (junior), Kayla Bigsby (sophomore) Brentsville 5-9: Elena Hall, Emily Spittle, Alden Yergey, all juniors Colgan 5-9: Olivia Damato (senior), Audrey Williams (freshman) Forest Park 6-3: Lydia Pedersen, senior Freedom-Woodbridge 5-7: Melinda Boateng Gainesville 6-0: Rebecca St. Germain, junior Gar-Field 5-8: Ayanna Fleming, junior Hylton 5-9: Farrah Abdullah, junior Manassas Park 5-11: Shukri Abdullah, sophomore Osbourn 5-11: Rhyannon Stanley, sophomore Osbourn Park 6-1: Alexandra Brown, freshman Patriot 5-10: Ella Negron, sophomore Potomac 6-2 Olivia Wright, junior Unity Reed 5-10: Sydney Misenko, sophomore Woodbridge 5-11: Taylor Kellum (senior), Mackenzie Burke (senior), Tyrianah Smith (junior)

She had learned as much basketball as she could at Evangel Christian. She needed a new challenge, even if it meant going to a school of over 2,200 students where she did not know any of the coaches or the players or know about the program’s history, which included two state titles.

She was grateful for her time at Evangel Christian, but she welcomed the change.

“I was super excited to play at a higher level,” Pedersen said. “I wanted to get better.”

Pedersen had already started to expand her horizons after joining the AAU Gainesville Hurricanes the summer before ninth grade.

Pedersen’s confidence grew as others saw her potential and encouraged her to continue basketball. Then came Pedersen’s first AAU tournament in Manheim, Pa.

“There were so many teams and so many players,” Pedersen said. “I could not believe how many girls played AAU. It made me realize how many options there were. I was an average player. But I was watching the girls with the same skill set and it made me realize AAU was meant to help you grow.”

The Pedersens, who live in Montclair, found an AAU program closer to home when Lydia enrolled at Forest Park. Bruins assistant coach Dwight Micheal Jr. invited her to play for his team, and she’s been with him ever since.

Like Baynham, Micheal saw her potential from the start. So excited by her arrival in fact, he took a photo of her the first day he saw her at the Forest Park workouts and sent it to his best friend.

“We’ve never had a big player like that,” said Micheal, in his sixth year as a Forest Park assistant. “6-foot-3 is huge for the girls game around here.”

To ease her transition into a more competitive environment, Pedersen wanted to play junior varsity her first year. But Baynham placed her on varsity because of her height.

Pedersen played sparingly as a sophomore, but her attitude, commitment and work ethic accelerated her learning curve as she absorbed her coaches’ instructions.

Baynham and Pedersen credit 6-foot senior center Kayla Burton with pushing her during her sophomore year as well. Burton was the second-tallest player on Forest Park’s team and challenged Pedersen every day in practice to become more physical. The time paid off.

690A5121.jpg Lydia Pedersen works out at a Forest Park practice Jan. 19, 2022.

By her junior season, Pedersen started and earned second-team all-Cardinal District honors in helping the Bruins go 10-3 and reach the regional semifinals for the second straight year. She averaged only 4.9 points a game and totaled double figures just once during the pandemic-shortened season. But Forest Park had plenty of scorers. They needed help under the basket. And that’s where Pedersen made her presence known, averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

While she improved, Pedersen’s success also led to something else: interest from a number of Division III schools.

No doubt about it. Coming into senior year, things were looking up.

“I thought she was going to have a breakthrough season,” Baynham said.

A change of plans

During an AAU tournament game in Manheim last April, Pedersen went up for a rebound and an opposing player pushed her, forcing her hip to turn awkwardly. When Pedersen hit the floor, she felt a shooting pain in her right knee and heard what sounded like a crack.

As the other players raced up the court, the referee realized Pedersen was down. Her coach ran onto the court, followed by a trainer. They took her to a room for injured players and asked her to straighten her leg. She couldn’t do it.

She was taken to a nearby hospital. The facility did not have an MRI machine, but the doctor didn’t think Pedersen’s ACL was torn. Pedersen remained hopeful. But when she arrived home and had an MRI, the news was bad. Both the ACL and the meniscus were torn with an expected nine-month recovery ahead.

To increase her chances of playing again, Pedersen opted for surgery, which took place June 4. But she did so filled with uncertainty. She might not have a high school season, and colleges might back off. Like many kids her age, this was already a stressful time as she contemplated the next phase of her life after high school. And now this happened. It seemed so unfair.

“I was very frustrated,” Pedersen said. “I had come such a long way. I felt like I had plunged down to the bottom and was starting from square one.”

With free time on her hands, Pedersen needed something to do. Her mother had a suggestion: attend the Camp Booyah retreat with her fellow All Saints’ Church youth members and her siblings. Reluctantly, Pedersen agreed to go – if for no other reason than it was better than staying at home and doing nothing.

Pedersen’s decision to attend the camp pleased Jedd Trenum.

Trenum, All Saints’ associate rector, had already played a big role in helping Pedersen grow in her faith. The two met twice a month for coffee to discuss whatever she wanted: school, family basketball, life. They’d grown so close that Pedersen’s favorite scripture (Psalms 4:8) is one Trenum prayed over her before her surgery.

Now, Trenum saw another opportunity for Pedersen to go deeper in her relationship with God. To make sure she still felt a part of things at the retreat, Trenum kept a close eye on Pedersen, the oldest member of the church’s youth group.

Trenum said basketball was a primary focus for Pedersen before the injury. But after the retreat, she clearly had a different perspective.

“A reset button had been pushed,” Trenum said. “She had a moment of clarity as far as what life should revolve around. Basketball fit into that, but it wasn’t the axis around which it revolved.”

Lydia for paper.jpg Despite limited activity after having knee surgery June 4, Lydia Pedersen was blessed by her time June 13-19 at the Camp Booyah Anglican Youth…

Others saw the shift as well.

“With faith is belief and that’s the one thing that’s kept her going,” said Micheal, whose father is the pastor of Piney Branch Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County.

Tara saw an immediate difference.

Pedersen delved into Anglican liturgy so she could understand its meaning rather than recite it each Sunday to check a box. She also served her church in new ways.

All Saints’ Vacation Bible School in July offered one example. One day while driving, Tara, who is All Saints’ director of children’s ministry, mentioned off-handedly she needed a keynote speaker at VBS each day. Pedersen perked up and asked to fill that role.

For five days, she welcomed 75 elementary children and introduced the Bible topic. Pedersen also helped the children with science experiments, high-energy activities and discussions before closing out the day with a 30-minute wrap-up.

“All the kids knew who Lydia was and they looked for her,” Tara said. “It was quite a dynamic approach.”

A recent conversation between Pedersen and her parents about college only reinforced how far she’s come. In discussing her plans, Pedersen told them she would choose a school for the right reasons. So if basketball didn’t work out, Pedersen would remain at the school because she loved the school.

“For me as her mom, I’m glad that she sees she has this other identity,” Tara said. “And it’s not just in basketball.”

Holding court

Sometime in February, Pedersen will decide what college she will attend. The 18-year-old has narrowed her choices to three Division III programs: Shenandoah, Virginia Wesleyan and Kean (N.J.). The main factors in her decision will come down to the school having her major (physical therapy), as well as her rapport with the basketball team and coaches. All three programs still want her to join them even if she doesn’t play this season.

Pedersen may still get a chance to play this year as her doctor continues to evaluate her. But even if she’s cleared, Pedersen will play only on a limited basis as she eases back into games after such a lengthy layoff.

In position to win its first Cardinal District regular-season title since 2011, Forest Park would love to have her back.

Pedersen, Prince William’s tallest female varsity basketball player this season, is the one missing piece the Bruins need, especially when they face teams with a formidable inside presence. Forest Park’s regular season ends Feb. 11. The four-team Cardinal District tournament begins four days later, followed by regionals Feb. 21.

Lydia dominant.jpg Forest Park senior Lydia Pedersen is a three-year member of the Bruins' varsity basketball team.

“Her size makes a huge difference [and] makes them a lot tougher to guard,” said Potomac head coach Shanice Fuller. “Angel [Jones] did a great job last year of finding her underneath the basket, and she has the skills to catch and finish, but size is always a plus in this conference. So I know they miss her on both ends of the floor.”

Jones, a four-year starter and the Bruins’ leading scorer, as well as Pedersen’s AAU teammate, feels the same way.

“Every time I see her, I tell her the same thing: I miss her,” Jones said.

Although she remains sidelined, Pedersen practices with the team for certain drills, while still doing physical therapy twice a week. Her personality also provides a lift.

“She’s so good for our program,” Micheal said. “Not just because of basketball, but the smile and energy she brings every day to our program.”

Pedersen, of course, wants to play one more time for Forest Park since this is her final high school season.

But as she’s grown in her faith, Pedersen remains rooted in a larger truth that continues to anchor her. Her time will come, however God reveals it to her. And when it does, she will embrace it.

“Basketball is not my identity, but I was making it my identity,” she said. “Basketball is still part of my identity, but it’s not the only part or the only thing I do.”