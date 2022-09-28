When Casey Kroll was in college at James Madison University, he became a part of what his offensive line coach Jamaal Powell called the Big Man Fraternity.
Powell became both a coaching mentor and close friend to Kroll and the two went on to coach as assistants in college together—first at Lamar University and then at Southern Methodist University.
It was during his time at SMU that Kroll, a former Battlefield High School offensive line coach, said Powell began feeling numbness in his limbs and after seeking medical attention, it was discovered that Powell was suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune disorder that causes nerve cells to attack the nervous system and causes numbness in the arms and legs.
Powell, a former Remington award (given to the top offensive lineman in college) finalist and up-and-coming coach in the college ranks, continued to coach, but he lost 100 pounds and eventually the disorder confined him to a wheelchair. Further medical treatment revealed Powell was suffering from third degree colon cancer, which was not detected early enough to prevent Powell’s colon from eventually being removed.
In 2020, Kroll boarded a plane to Dallas to say goodbye to his coaching mentor and friend, who was then in hospice care, but when the plane landed, Kroll said one look at his phone revealed Powell had passed away while Kroll was en route.
Powell, 39, left behind a wife, Allison, and three children, Jaden, William, and Rachel.
When his friend became sick, Kroll, who lives in Warrenton, said he began to think about the plight of fellow coaches whose families were financially affected by illness or death. He spoke to Powell about starting a charity and received his blessing. The idea for the Big Man Foundation was born.
Kroll said he envisioned creating a foundation that aided coaches and their families in time of need. He said he reached out to one of his former professors at JMU, Dr. Jennifer Taylor, who helped him with the process of becoming a 501c3 and eventually part of the BMF’s Board of Directors.
Several area coaches, including Battlefield coach Greg Hatfield their support, along with other area athletic boosters. Knoll played for Hatfield at Fauquier High School and then coached under him at Eastern View before coming to Battlefield.
Powell had initially hoped to run the foundation and stay in coaching. But the needs and demands of the foundation became too time consuming for him. In late July, he stepped down from his position at Battlefield.
“Coaching is my first love, but we're growing at a rapid pace and that was the only way to give it the time and attention to continue to grow and maximize our impact in the coaching community,” Kroll said.
Initially fundraising consisted of small donations and awareness spread through word of mouth, but the foundation created a website, www.thebigmanfoundation.com that aided fundraising and awareness efforts.
The foundation seeks to give grants to coaching families in need and also spread awareness about wellness. Kroll said most coaches are so busy watching film and preparing for games, they don’t sleep or eat right nor seek medical attention when needed.
He hopes the Big Man Foundation will change all that. One of the first grants the foundation awarded was $1,000 to the widow and family of former Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore, a popular math teacher at the school, who collapsed on the field while coaching a game and later died.
Kroll said he sent a heartfelt note to Moore’s widow Jessica, who returned the heartfelt gratitude. Since that donation, the Big Man Foundation has made more than $10,000 in grants and Kroll said the foundation hopes to do more.
Those seeking to donate or become ambassadors for the foundation through social media should visit the website for more information, Kroll said.
“We need resources because we want to continue to spread the word as well as make grants, and more impactful grants,’’ Kroll said.
Another initiative of the foundation is to sponsor a coaches’ health checkup day where coaches take the time to receive free checkups and other resources. Kroll has taken a break from coaching to work full-time for the foundation and he says it is a great way to honor Powell’s memory.
“The coaching fraternity is all about building important relationships, such as the close bond I had with coach Powell,’’ Kroll said. “We want to be both proactive and reactive when the families of coaches are affected.’’
