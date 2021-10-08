George Kelecheck wanted to give his cousin, Ron Cebula, his due.
The 75-year-old Cebula was a former Osbourn High School three-sport standout who received some interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates after a tryout at the University of Maryland.
But Cebula’s athletic career ended in high school after he was drafted into the military following his graduation in 1966. When he finished his two-year service in Germany, Cebula returned to Prince William County and worked for almost 47 years at what is now the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative.
To honor Cebula more than 50 years later, Kelecheck did what his mom did for him when his high school athletic career ended: She gave him a shadow box that displayed his prep accomplishments.
“[Ron] was never given the correct accolades to show all his activities,” Kelecheck said.
In June, Kelecheck drove from his home in Conyers, Ga., to present Cebula with a shadow box and a scrapbook with 250 pictures. The book also included a history of Manassas during the time Cebula grew up there.
Cebula knew Kelecheck was coming, but didn’t know the full reason behind his visit. Kelecheck planned to make the trip almost a year ago, but the surprise was postponed because of COVID-19.
Cebula appreciated the gesture. He said his mom had put together a scrapbook as well years ago, but Cebula has lost track of it.
“I’m still looking through it,” Cebula said of Kelecheck’s gift, which resides in the family rec room. “There’s a lot of stuff.”
Through a friend, Kelecheck reached out to the Prince William County Public Library archives division to see what information they had available. The library had old Manassas Journal Messenger newspapers on microfilm and was able to transfer the years Kelecheck needed (1964-66) to his local library in Georgia.
Kelecheck began printing out the information, but then the printer blew up. Instead, Kelecheck took photos of newspaper articles with his phone. Kelecheck said the project took about 40 hours.
“He was like a big brother to all of us who were his cousins,” said Kelecheck, who played quarterback and golf at Osbourn before graduating from the Manassas school in 1975.
In 1964, Cebula earned first-team all-Battlefield District honors as a running back in helping Osbourn become the first Prince William high school football team to go 10-0. Cebula led the Yellow Jackets with seven touchdowns and 59 total points.
Cebula played four years of varsity football and baseball. He was also a three-year member of Osbourn’s varsity wrestling team, reaching the state tournament his senior season.
His athletic success is part of a family tradition that has spanned three generations.
Cebula’s son, Eric, went on to become an all-district defensive tackle at Osbourn Park, while his grandson, Brett, was an all-state defensive end at Hylton.
“[The book] jogged a lot of memories,” Cebula said. “Some things I remembered; others I had forgotten. My [family] enjoyed it. I was never one to brag about what I did.”
