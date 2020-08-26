Former Potomac National Lucas Giolito struck out 13 and walked just one over 101 pitches Tuesday night in a 4-0 win against Pittsburgh to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher this season to throw a no-hitter.
Giolito, who made his Potomac pitching debut May 8, 2015, is in his third full MLB season. Giolito’s no-hitter is the first for the White Sox since Philip Humber tossed a perfect game in 2012 and the first for MLB since Houston’s Justin Verlander’s against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 1 of last year.
Giolito’s 13 strikeouts are the most for a White Sox no-hitter.
A former first-round pick by the Washington Nationals, Giolito was included in a trade in December of 2016 to Chicago for center fielder Adam Eaton.
The Nationals selected Giolito 16th overall in 2012. He reached the majors with Washington in 2016, where he recorded a 6.75 ERA in six outings. Giolito was an all-star in 2019 and finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting. He was 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA and 228 strikeouts.
Giolito began the 2015 season with Potomac before being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg.
